Pensacola woman charged for allegedly punching and slapping children as punishment

A Pensacola woman was charged for allegedly forcefully slapping and punching two children in the face as punishment on several occasions.

Daisy Kay Bolds, 33, was booked into Escambia County Jail on Friday after a school nurse reported possible child abuse to a school resource officer.

Upon further investigation, an affidavit alleges that two children reported Bolds had punished them in her home by punching them in the face and slamming them against the wall.

The children were interviewed by investigators and told them Bolds had been abusive in the past and that her boyfriend encourages the abusive treatment, the report said.

One of the children reported receiving a busted lip and black eye in the past.

Bolds is charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect. She was released Sunday on bond.

