Pensacola woman charged with overdosing 6-year-old denied release; seeks insanity defense

An Escambia judge denied a reduced bond and pretrial release Monday for the Pensacola woman who allegedly intentionally overdosed her 6-year-old child in September.

Circuit Judge Jennie Kinsey denied 30-year-old Alexandria Weinrich's motion to either reduce her $150,000 bond, which is $50,000 over the recommended maximum, or grant Weinrich pretrial release.

"The bond schedule is guidance for us, (but) it does not take into account any prior record, which it sounds like she does have," Kinsey said during the hearing. "Having considered the probable cause statement and all of the evidence and argument presented here today, I am going to deny the motion."

Weinrich's attorney, Ted Stokes, told the court he believed her bond should be reduced to between $5,000 and $10,000 because Weinrich's daughter did not suffer permanent disability.

Alexandria Weinrich, front, and her attorney approach the stand to appear before Judge Jennie Kinsey for a pretrial hearing at the Escambia County courthouse in Pensacola on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Weinrich is charged with aggravated child abuse for allegedly overdosing her child intentionally.

"The defendant's way overcharged in this case based on the facts," Stokes told the court. "She's charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement — the child is none of that."

However, since the hearing was only set to take up problems associated with Weinrich's bond, the state of the charges could not be changed.

Stokes also told the court they plan to move forward with an insanity defense, filing the notice to rely upon insanity or other mental health defenses on Dec. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Weinrich was arrested Sept. 10, 2022, and charged with one first-degree felony count of aggravated child abuse for allegedly overdosing her child using Abilify and Clonidine before overdosing herself so they both could "go to heaven" and "see Jesus," according to her arrest report.

Alexandria Weinrich waits to appear before Judge Jennie Kinsey for a pretrial hearing at the Escambia County courthouse in Pensacola on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Weinrich is charged with aggravated child abuse for allegedly overdosing her child intentionally.

The child had her stomach pumped by medical staff and was discharged from the hospital, according to the arrest report. The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted to create a safety plan for the child.

Prior to Stokes taking over Weinrich's case, assistant public defender Janette Richardson entered a plea of not guilty to the charge on the defendant's behalf.

Weinrich remains in Escambia County Jail on $150,000 while awaiting her next court date scheduled for April 26.

