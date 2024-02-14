Pensacola woman feels burned after being stuck paying $160K for 2 sets of solar panels

Beverly Janes, 77, has lived in the same Pensacola home for more than 40 years. Before her husband, Donald, passed away several ago, they decided to purchase solar panels for their home after a visit from a door-to-door salesman.

They paid about $86,000 for solar panels they purchased from Meraki Solar, but Janes said the couple believed they weren’t installed properly and they wanted them fixed.

Soon after, another salesman from a different company, Suncor Solar, offered to remove the first set of panels and replace them with a set installed by Suncor.

The elderly couple agreed, mistakenly believing the cost of the second set of solar panels, which was around $80,000, would be covered by the first loan. Beverly Janes’ husband, who showed signs of early onset dementia, then passed away leaving the widow with not only less income but facing two different loans that together totaled well over $160,000.

“Financially, the way it was handled, I just didn’t think it was right,” Janes said. “They had me down for two loans and one guy (salesperson) told me he was going to cancel it (the first loan) and I said, ‘OK,’ and he came back and said, ‘It’s cancelled,’ but he didn’t cancel it.”

Janes said she now pays $440 a month on the loan for the second set of panels, but she refuses to pay on the first loan because the panels are gone. She said she was told they would be returned to Meraki, but they weren’t, and a lien has now been placed on the panels.

The lien does not affect Janes’ home, but Janes says the cost and constant calls from collectors is stressful.

The same loan company, Loanpal, LLC, also known as Good Leap, financed both loans.

“They hounded me and hounded me every time I called to pay my bill,” said the soft-spoken grandmother. “I've had people come to the door wanting to collect it and instead of really knocking, what they did was tape a piece of paper there on my door and leave.”

Janes and her family reached out to Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) for advice. The organization did not have the resources to take her case, but said as long her house is homestead property, it cannot be foreclosed to satisfy a judgment on the solar panel equipment.

“Nevertheless, a judgment on homestead property can be enforced in probate,” explained attorney Paul Flounlacker. “Probate can be avoided by means of a lady bird deed. This deed transfers an equitable interest to whomever you chose, while you retain legal title and use to the property during your lifetime.”

Flounlacker said LSNF can help Janes prepare that deed if she wants to do that.

Messages to Meraki Solar and Suncor Solar were not returned by deadline.

There are complaints filed against both companies with the Better Business Bureau, though Meraki maintains an A+ ranking with the organization and Suncor maintains an A-. One of the complaints against Suncor Solar criticizes the company for selling a 98-year-old man solar panels and falsely promising that the debt would be void upon his passing. However, when he died, the man’s grandson, who wrote the online complaint, said a Suncor rep said, "death does not excuse the loan,” and asked if he had a family member that “would accept” the loan terms.

Photos: Pensacola residents embrace solar energy

“When my grandpa passed so did his income,” the complaint said. “Myself nor my family should have to pay for a 25-year loan given in bad faith by salesmen using shady tactics to make a paycheck from a slimey company. I've even told the company to come get their panels, to which I was told, ‘We cannot take them down once they are up.’ Then I asked what if we sell the house to which I was told "You would have to see if the new owner would like to purchase the system."

Emily Echevarria is marketing communications director for Council on Aging of West Florida. She said it’s not unusual for older people to find themselves in situations where they feel take advantage of.

“Stuff like this can happen where someone is confused or they forget something and end up signing up for something that can be a problem,” Echevarria said. “It's not that the person was foolish. It's just that sometimes people are coming on strong with their sales tactics and they gain the person's trust, and then you're signing papers that you can't back out of.”

Janes is hoping to resolve the situation and also warn others to be careful.

“It has been hard on me, and my husband, he had quite a bit of money because being military, which we were able to live on that, but I did not qualify for his benefits,” Janes said. “This has caused a lot of worry and stress.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pine Forest woman owes Meraki and Suncor Solar for solar panels