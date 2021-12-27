Pensacola woman gets misdemeanor charge for hitting abortion protester with his own sign

A Pensacola woman was charged with misdemeanor battery after she struck an abortion protester with his own sign Dec. 11.

Fifty-year-old Jennifer Ann Samala turned herself in to authorities Dec. 22 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in the incident involving Dr. Thomas Messe, a physician at Santa Rosa Medical Group.

Messe contacted the Pensacola News Journal and provided videos he recorded of the incident — one video was recorded with a cellphone and the other was from a GoPro camera he was wearing. Messe said he has been involved in abortion protests for 20 years.

“I feel very strongly about the abortion industry,” Messe said. “I believe I’m called by Jesus Christ to minister on behalf of these unborn babies.”

Messe said he was on the sidewalk in front of American Family Planning Pensacola “peacefully protesting abortion” when Samala approached a small group of protesters.

In the video, the woman later identified as Samala walks quickly through the Hobby Lobby parking lot to where the protesters were set up on the sidewalk. She demanded to know what they were doing and picked up a sign planted in the grass that says, “abortion is a sin” and hit the protester in the face with it.

According to an arrest report, Samala then drove away in a gold Ford Taurus. A witness took a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and provided it to a Pensacola police officer.

Police ran the plate number and were able to make contact with Samala, who had been driving a family member’s vehicle.

Samala was booked into the Escambia County Jail and was later released on a $1,000 bond.

