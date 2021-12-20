Pensacola woman killed, man wounded after confrontation over dog that was shot dead, ECSO says

A 37-year-old Pensacola woman was shot and killed Sunday night after a confrontation over a dog that was shot dead, authorities said.

Cmdr. Andrew Hobbs with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot, an adult male who was left wounded and a female who is now deceased, over a verbal altercation.

According to deputies, the man and woman were outside working on their car late at night in the 3700 block of Lloyd Street when their dog ran over and started barking at three men walking down the road. One of the men shot and killed the dog, according to authorities.

Fatal Brownsville shooting: One suspect arrested, one still at-large in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Brownsville

Want to stay up to date on the latest news? Click here to subscribe to pnj.com.

The man and woman then drove around looking for the men and got into an argument when they were located. One of the men allegedly fired shots at their vehicle, hitting both the man and the woman, according to the ECSO.

The couple drove to a friend's home to call 911. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hobbs said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola woman shot dead after confronting dog's alleged shooter