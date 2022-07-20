Pensacola woman sentenced to 7-year prison term for laundering $300,000 from employer

A 43-year-old Pensacola woman was sentenced to state prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to one charge of laundering money and one charge of organized fraud after she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer.

Cassondra Moreno was sentenced to seven years in state prison followed by 20 years of probation for laundering roughly $300,000 from Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), an alcoholic beverage distributor, and fraudulently tampering with the company's accounts receivable software to conceal it.

The State Attorney's Office did not prosecute three additional money laundering charges in return for Moreno's plea, according to court records.

The issue began when the national distributor's state director of operations Michael Medina discovered "a large outstanding balance of just over $300,000 on a small convenience store's account" in June 2020, according to Moreno's arrest report.

"This raised suspicions considering that account could not have ordered the volume of product to generate the balance owed," the report noted.

After the unusually large balance was discovered, Medina and the RNDC accounting team investigated the error with private investigator Josh Waites, finding that the debt "accumulated over several years as a result of Moreno's manipulating RNDC's inventory."

The investigation revealed that money orders were missing from an RNDC customer in Crestview, according to the report.

RNDC Pensacola's Operations Manager Joe Esposito said "they discovered Moreno had been taking credits from other customer accounts and applying those credits to another account to show the invoice had been paid," and Moreno never scanned money order payments per company policy.

According to the report, Moreno's personal checking and savings account records indicate that $305,300 was deposited to her Pen Air Federal Credit Union accounts between January 2017 and April 2020 from over 750 stolen money orders.

When Moreno is released from prison and begins her two-decade probation, court records indicate she is barred from holding any job as a bookkeeper or any position dealing with financial records.

