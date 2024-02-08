Pensacola woman sentenced to life for dousing Circle K clerk with gas and igniting her

The Pensacola woman charged with lighting a gas station clerk on fire after dousing her in gasoline was sentenced to life in a Florida prison Wednesday afternoon.

Betty McFadden entered a no contest plea to attempted first-degree premeditated murder in November 2023, and Circuit Judge Linda Nobles levied the sentence despite hearing expert testimony of McFadden's severe mental illness.

"While I recognize that you have a mental illness, you are absolutely a dangerous human being," Nobles told McFadden before sentencing her. "What the family said in their letters, to not let you have an opportunity to do this to another person or another family, is of utmost importance to me."

One of the letters given to the court was written by Joie Hellmich, the clerk at a Circle K gas station at the corner of North W Street and Massachusetts Avenue who McFadden lit on fire.

Betty McFadden enters the courtroom of Circuit Judge Linda Nobles on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, for sentencing on the attempted murder of Joie Hellmich. McFadden was sentenced to life in prison for dousing Hellmich with gasoline and setting her on fire in 2022.

Assistant State Attorney Trey Myers read aloud Hellmich's letter, which said she's trying to "love herself again" after sustaining second-and-third-degree burns on 33% of her body.

"I used to be happy and outgoing, now, because of what I went through, I'm not the person I was before – I'm shy and self conscious, (and) I don't know if I'll ever be the same person again," Myers said as he read Hellmich's letter. "Like my emotional scars, I will never be the same again physically.

"The pain I went through was almost unbearable," Myers continued as he read the letter. "The months I sat in the hospital were filled with surgeries and painful recoveries."

What did Betty McFadden do to Joie Hellmich in 2022?

On March 30, 2022, McFadden had been panhandling at the Circle K gas station when employees notified her she had to leave, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. She then returned to the store later that day on a mission.

McFadden began asking passersby if they could fill up her gas can since she didn't have any money. Little did anyone know she had hidden matches in her bra, according to Nobles, and walked into the store where she doused Hellmich with the gasoline.

Covered in gasoline, the Hellmich started to run from McFadden, who then began "throwing lit matches at her, ultimately catching her on fire," according to the ECSO.

Is the '(bleep) dead?': Woman accused of burning gas station clerk showed no remorse, ECSO says

McFadden then walked out of the building and around to the back of the store. An employee who had filled a mop bucket with water to douse the flames also suffered minor burns.

Before McFadden was transported to jail, she was taken to the ECSO headquarters where she was questioned by detectives, according to the report. At the end of the interview, one of the investigators wrote in the report that McFadden asked him two noteworthy questions.

"As I was leaving the interview room, McFadden asked me if the 'bitch dead,'" the investigator wrote. "McFadden asked if she was burned all over her body, to which I replied she was and she simply replied, 'ok.'"

Psychologist says Betty McFadden suffers from bipolar and schizoaffective disorder

During the sentencing hearing, the defense called Dr. Stephen Zieman to the stand to explain his psychological evaluation of McFadden, saying she "has a lifetime of treatment needs ahead of her."

"The severity of her psychosis when she gets to those levels is going to require careful monitoring," he told the court. "The problem for treatment of schizophrenia, of bipolar, is that when medications used wear off, people don't usually recognize it, and it's usually too late (when they realize.)

Currently 32 years old, McFadden may have a decline in the severity of her mania beginning at age 40, Zieman said, which could help in finding suitable treatment, but until then the psychologist said she will likely continue with high fluctuation in her symptoms.

The defense argued that due to her troubled home life as a child and severe need for mental health treatment, she ought to be sentenced to the lowest permissible 90 months in prison so that she has a chance to get specialized help.

Judge Nobles did not agree.

"I know in your (pre-sentence investigation) you said left the home at age 11 and became homeless because your home life was so bad," Nobles said. "But, there are a lot of people that are dealt bad hands that don't go on to set somebody on fire."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Florida woman Betty McFadden sentenced to life in prison