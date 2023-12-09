Pensacola woman who set someone on fire found guilty of lesser charge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman accused of lighting another woman on fire has been found not guilty of attempted murder.

This week, an Escambia County jury instead found Darneque Jones guilty of first-degree arson and arson causing great bodily harm.

In June 2023, deputies said Jones doused a woman in lighter fluid and then lit her on fire after they got into an argument at an apartment on Holsberry Road.

She faces a maximum of 45 years in prison. She will be sentenced on Feb. 15.

