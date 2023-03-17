Pensacola woman wants death sentence thrown out due to newly-discovered evidence

A Pensacola woman sentenced to death for kidnapping, beating and burning another woman alive is asking that her conviction and sentenced be vacated due to newly discovered evidence.

Tina Lasonya Brown, 52, was one of three people who in 2010 ambushed 19-year-old Audreanna Zimmerman in a trailer, attacked her repeatedly with a stun gun, gagged her, stuffed her in the trunk of a car, drove her into the woods, beat her with a crowbar, doused her with gasoline, set her on fire and left her to die.

Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in 2012 and a jury unanimously recommended she receive the death sentence. Brown is currently one of only three women on death row in Florida.

Tina Brown listens to testimony during her appeal at the Escambia County courthouse in Pensacola on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Brown is seeking to have her conviction and death sentence in the 2010 murder of Audreanna Zimmerman vacated due to the discovery of new evidence.
However, attorneys for Brown now argue that Brown's death sentence should be thrown out based on newly-discovered evidence of false testimony at her trial.

In a 2022 motion to vacate her conviction and sentence, Brown's attorneys claimed a key witness against Brown, Corie Doyle, had lied on the witness stand at the behest of Heather Lee, another co-defendant in Zimmerman's murder. Lee, a friend and neighbor of Brown, was an accomplice in the killing, and she was sentenced to 25 years in prison after making a plea agreement with the state and testifying against Brown.

Doyle was housed with both Brown and Lee while the women were in jail awaiting trial. Brown's attorneys claim that Lee threatened Doyle and coerced her to tell jurors a false story that Brown had confessed to her and said Lee was present but had nothing to do with the murder.

"Doyle's trial testimony was damaging to Ms. Brown, not only because it alleged a sensational and spontaneous confession by Ms. Brown, but because it bolstered the credibility of Ms. Brown's co-defendant — and the State's star witness — Heather Lee," the motion said. "Doyle claimed to be a completed uninterested party who stumbled upon information that absolved Lee of all culpability in the murder and implicated Ms. Brown as the primary aggressor and direct cause of Zimmerman's death."

According to Brown's attorney, Doyle signed a sworn affidavit on Dec. 12, 2021 saying she had testified untruthfully at Brown's trial. She claimed Lee had directed her to give the false testimony "or else."

Tina Brown listens to testimony during her appeal at the Escambia County courthouse in Pensacola on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Brown is seeking to have her conviction and death sentence in the 2010 murder of Audreanna Zimmerman vacated due to the discovery of new evidence.
"I took this as a threat I could be either physically hurt or killed. I believed correctional officers and law enforcement could not protect me if I did not agree to Heather's demands," Doyle's affidavit said.

Brown's attorney argues that Doyle's testimony bolstered Lee's testimony minimizing her own role in the murder and skewed all proceedings against Brown by painting her as "the mastermind, the aggressor, and the major participant" in the kidnapping and murder of Zimmerman.

"In light of the testimony's falsity and the significant prejudice it created against Ms. Brown at multiple stages of her capital litigation, her sentence and conviction cannot stand," the motion said.

However in its response to the motion, the state prosecutors argued that this motion to vacate was not made in a timely manner — as Doyle's false testimony could have been discovered far earlier with proper due diligence — and that even if the evidence had been presented sooner, it would not have led to an acquittal or a lesser sentence.

"As the Florida Supreme Court detailed, the evidence at trial is overwhelming that Brown was involved in the murder and none of the newly discovered evidence would do anything to disturb the evidence of felony murder. The victim miraculously survived long enough to identify all three women as her attackers. Additionally, the observations of (witness) M.A. at the trailer and other forensic evidence clearly shows that Tina Brown was the instigator and primary aggressor."

Court records indicate that Brown's attorney's will present their case to a circuit judge in Escambia County on Wednesday.

Brown was the only one of the three co-defendants who received the death penalty in the case.

Along with Lee's 25-year sentence, Brown's daughter Britnee Miller, who was 16 when she participated in the vicious attack, was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder.

