Pensacola woman's dogs bit a man to death. Now she's charged with negligent manslaughter.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Monday the arrest of a Pensacola dog owner whose dogs killed a man in February.

Simmons says deputies arrested 35-year-old Kathleen Taylor for negligent manslaughter after her three dogs killed a 63-year-old man Feb. 24 in the 400 block of Norris Avenue.

"A 63-year-old male was found with injuries to his head and torso. He was pronounced deceased due to these injuries," Simmons said during the press conference. "He lived in a trailer on the same property, and it appears three dogs attacked him and ultimately took his life."

John Robinson, director of the Escambia County Animal Control and Animal Shelter, right, listens as Sheriff Chip Simmons announces the arrest of Kathleen Taylor during a press conference at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensascola on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Fatal dog attack: ECSO: Pensacola man dies from injuries after being attacked by three dogs

Trial to begin: A Pensacola man allegedly killed his grandma's boyfriend in 2020. Now, he's set for trial.

Assistant State Attorney Erin Ambrose attended the press conference and explained the charge of culpable negligence, explaining that a person's disregard or negligence that leads to a death can be considered criminal.

Taylor faces up to 15 years in prison for her second-degree felony charge, according to Ambrose.

How did Kathleen Taylor's alleged negligence cause the incident?

During the press conference, Simmons explained that Escambia County Animal Control has had multiple run-ins with her and various animals she's owned in the past, and the three dogs that killed the man were not secured in their kennels or yard.

"Taylor failed to properly secure her home or her kennels or any other enclosures to keep her dogs from roaming free," Simmons said. "She failed to do so even though ... she's had a long history of allowing her dogs to roam free with animal control."

Escambia Animal Services Manager John Robinson said Taylor has been cited multiple times for allowing her animals to roam free and chase people throughout her neighborhood, and said she would replace animals that were taken from her.

John Robinson, director of the Escambia County Animal Control and Animal Shelter, right, listens as Assistant State Attorney Erin Ambrose talks after Sheriff Chip Simmons announced the arrest of Kathleen Taylor during a press conference at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensascola on Monday, May 1, 2023.

"We have a lot of roaming calls, we call them nuisance calls, where the animals may have been chasing people and things like that," Robinson said. "She doesn't have the proper housing and obviously doesn't have the proper care for them."

Story continues

Robinson also said one of the three dogs has been euthanized after Taylor surrendered ownership. The other two dogs are "on hold" for a judge to determine if they can be released back to Taylor.

She is held in Escambia County Jail without bond and awaits arraignment on May 12.

"Kathleen Taylor chose to have a pet, she took on that responsibility and she failed in that responsibility, and now a man is dead. What a tragedy," Simmons said. "It could've been avoided if she locked the kennels, boarded up the holes, had she had them on a leash, had she listened to animal control, had she cared about the kids in the neighborhood or the visitors in her yard."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida woman Kathleen Taylor charged when dogs maul man to death