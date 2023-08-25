Pensacola's Confederate monument will stay down - for now

An Escambia Circuit Court judge denied a motion seeking to hold Pensacola in contempt for removing its Confederate monument in 2020.

Escambia Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford ruled Friday the city never violated a restraining order while it was in place, and the order was legally dissolved in federal court before the monument was removed.

“The court does not find that there has been contemptuous behavior or contempt by the city,” Shackelford said.

Save Southern Heritage, Inc. Florida Chapter and the other groups suing over the monument's removal were seeking to hold the city in contempt arguing it allegedly violating a 2020 court order prohibiting the monument's removal despite the fact the case moved to federal court, which dissolved that court order.

Shackelford made her decision after a more than 90-minute hearing Friday where she heard arguments from Save Southern Heritage’s attorney David McCallister and Pensacola’s attorney Bruce Partington.

Save Southern Heritage Inc. Florida Chapter, Ladies Memorial Association, the Stephen Mallory Camp 1315 Sons of Confederate Veterans and others sued Pensacola and the state of Florida in state court the same day the Pensacola City Council voted to remove the monument in July 2020 and rename the park where it stood to Florida Square.

Three days after the lawsuit was filed, Escambia Circuit Court Judge Gary Bergosh issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the city from blocking or removing the monument from public view until the lawsuit was resolved.

With the court order in hand, the city removed the monument in October 2020.

Save Southern Heritage appealed the decision, and in May 2022, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the federal judge was wrong to take jurisdiction of the case.

The appeals ruling sent the case back to its July 2020 status in state court, and Save Southern Heritage argued the original restraining order was back in effect and the city should be held in contempt.

With the ruling on Friday, the main issue of the lawsuit on whether the Confederate monument could be removed remains active.

Shackelford asked attorneys in the case to propose times and dates for a hearing on the main complaint.

“This case has been pending for a long time. If the case is going to advance, I’m prepared for us to advance it and get us to a decision,” Shackelford said.

