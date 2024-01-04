Pensacola's Martin Luther King Parade will feature cast of thousands

On the 95th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth, thousands of Pensacolians will fill the streets of downtown for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, a parade that means more than frilly throws or beads.

The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 at the intersection of Spring and Garden streets. But if you're a bit late, don't worry − the parade is long, filled with masses of folks representing church groups, fraternal organizations, civil rights organizations and youth groups. Pensacola attorney Aaron Watson is parade grand marshal.

"It truly is a community parade,'' said Cheryl Mulrain, executive board member with the MLK Commemorative Celebration Commission of Pensacola Inc. and dignitary coordinator of the MLK Day Parade. "You'll likely to see someone you know not just at the parade − but in the parade as well."

MLK Jr. changed the world: For one Milton woman, he was simply Uncle Martin.

Charles Jefferson, another MLK Commemorative Celebration Commission board member, said that in the 35 years the parade has been held, it has grown into not just a celebration for Black Pensacolians, but all Pensacolians.

"It's not just Black people who respect Dr. King,'' Jefferson said. "He's important to all Americans."

His national importance is why his birthday, Jan. 15., is celebrated as a federal holiday. King was killed by an assassin on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was only 39 years old.

In Pensacola, the celebrations are led by the MLK Commemorative Celebration Commission of Pensacola, which organizes numerous events to celebrate the life, achievements, goals and dreams of the Baptist preacher.

This year's events include:

Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Extravaganza: 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 3047 Highway 95-A near Cantonment.

Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast: 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 at The Wright Place, 80 E. Wright St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service: 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Greater Little Rock Baptist Church, 901 N. A St.

The 2023 parade was the first after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People were excited last year to be back,'' Mulrain said. "The crowds and the energy was just tremendous."

This year's theme is "Live the Dream − Achieve Excellence," referring to King's renowned "I Have a Dream" speech at the 1963 March on Washington.

"His message needs to be amplified,'' Mulrain said. "We understand the dream, but at some point we need as a community to take action on that dream. We have so many people in our community who are on that level and are truly committed. There are people, even young people, who are out there doing it and trying to make a better community for all. But there is more to do."

Jefferson, a U.S. Army veteran, said much progress has been made for Black Americans since his youth − he's 80 years old − but that he feels "we've come to sort of a plateau."

"A lot has been accomplished since (King's "I Have a Dream" speech),'' he said. "But so many things are just staying the same. We have a lot more to achieve."

For details on the event check out the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MLKparadePensacola.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola MLK festivities include parade and prayer breakfast.