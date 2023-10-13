Pensioner admits murdering fellow retirement home resident with a spade

An 84-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder after he attacked a fellow resident at a retirement home.

Thomas Dunn used a spade to assault Royston Costello, 60, leaving him in a critical condition in hospital.

It is understood that Mr Costello was attacked in his flat after an ongoing row between the pair about scratches and damage to vehicles they owned escalated.

Dunn was arrested and initially charged with wounding with intent following the incident at Oakdene Court, in Sandbach, Cheshire, in February.

But Mr Costello died two months later on April 20 and Dunn was subsequently charged with murder.

Dunn pleaded guilty when he appeared at a brief hearing at Chester Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard psychiatric reports had been ordered in the case because he had a “pre-existing” mental health condition.

Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, asked if there was a suggestion he could take a “medical approach” to sentencing.

Life sentence ‘inevitable’

Peter Wright KC, mitigating, said: “There is, we would submit, here observations... which are consistent with the factors that are capable of mitigating the offence by virtue of a pre-existing, underlying mental ill health and abnormality.

“But one that’s insufficient to satisfy the requirement of defence of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.”

Mr Wright added that Dunn had underlying health issues due to cancer.

The judge said the “real issue” was the length of the minimum term he would impose.

He adjourned the case and remanded Dunn, of Sandbach, in custody for sentencing on Nov 17, warning him that he faced an automatic life sentence.

“It’s inevitable that I will pass a sentence of life imprisonment,” the judge said.

“The real issue is how long I make your minimum term. I genuinely haven’t given any thought to that at this stage.

“I will consider that when I have all the relevant information in front of me.”

