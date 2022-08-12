Pensioner cleared of causing baby's death after jury decides undiagnosed dementia is insanity

Shelagh Robertson walked free from court after jurors found that her undiagnosed dementia was to blame for causing a crash which killed a baby boy - Joe Giddens /PA

A pensioner charged with causing a baby boy's death through careless driving has walked free from court after jurors found that her undiagnosed dementia was to blame.

In what is understood to be an extremely rare case, the jury at Cambridge Crown Court decided that Shelagh Robertson could not be held responsible for the death as did not know what she was doing at the time because she was unknowingly suffering from the disease.

The 75-year-old was driving home from a shopping trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of a van on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire on January 22 last year.

The collision forced the van onto the pavement, where it hit Rachael Thorold and her five-month-old son Louis Thorold, killing Louis and throwing Mrs Thorold into the air, causing her serious injuries.

Judge Mark Bishop told jurors that in order to return a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity they must be satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that Robertson had dementia at the time and either did not know what she was doing, or did not know that what she was doing was wrong.

He said that this "doesn't include a momentary failure to concentrate".

Robertson 'ill-equipped to negotiate' junction

Jurors found Robertson not guilty by reason of insanity on Friday, following just over seven hours of deliberations.

Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, who sat beside her solicitor and a family member in the well of the court, used a hearing loop to listen to the jury foreperson read out the verdict.

She appeared expressionless as the verdict was returned.

Louis's parents Chris and Rachael Thorold, who sat in the public gallery, looked down at the floor clearly distressed, with Mr Thorold shaking his head.

Chris and Rachael Thorold speak outside Cambridge Crown Court after pensioner Shelagh Robertson was found not guilty of causing son Louis' death - Joe Giddens /PA

Five-month-old Louis Thorold with his mother Rachael Thorold taken just hours before the collision - Cambridgeshire Police/PA

James Leonard, defending, told the trial it was "obvious" Robertson's driving "fell below the standard of a reasonable and competent driver".

But he said that Robertson was "ill-equipped to negotiate" the junction due to her dementia, and that she was unaware of her condition as she was undiagnosed at the time.

"She's trying to be safe but she just doesn't have the presence of mind to be safe," Mr Leonard said.

Adam Zeman, professor of cognitive behavioural neurology at the University of Exeter, called by the defence as an expert witness, told jurors that the defendant had "dementia caused most probably by Alzheimer's disease in a slightly atypical presentation".

Prof Zeman said Robertson would have been at "high risk of becoming confused at that junction and one possible outcome of the confusion would be to look the wrong way".

Dashcam footage, taken from the van, showing the moment just before Shelagh Robertson’s car collided with it - Cambridgeshire Police/PA Wire

Flowers at the junction where five-month-old Louis Thorold died in January 2021 - Joe Giddens /PA Wire

He added that Robertson had "few close relatives" and her husband was "severely unwell", which was significant as "it's often the spouses who bring you along" for a dementia diagnosis.

Prosecutor David Matthew said in his closing speech: "There's no doubt here that Shelagh Robertson is suffering from a form of dementia and was suffering from it in January 2021."

He said that an MRI scan of Robertson's brain which showed shrinkage of a part of the brain associated with memory and language, taken in September or October of last year, is "strong evidence of that".

But he raised the question of "where on the slope of dementia Shelagh Robertson was in January 2021".

"It's not just a question of whether someone has dementia, it's a question of how bad is it," he said.

Speaking outside court following the verdict, Louis' father described the incident as a "life sentence" for his family.

Mr Thorold said: "Every moment we had with Louis was so special. Louis knew only love and cuddles before he was killed by Shelagh Robertson.

"Louis' future and all his potential stolen, a life sentence for us, his family, our community, and everyone who hears this story."