'Jesus Christ! I thought we'd get four': Pensioner cruise drug smugglers sentenced to eight years in Portuguese prison

A British pensioner whispered “Jesus Christ! I wasn’t expecting more than four” to his wife in court yesterday/THURS as they were jailed for eight years each for smuggling £1 million pounds of cocaine on a luxury Caribbean cruise.

Three judges convicted ex-chef Roger Clarke, 72, and his former secretary wife Sue, 71, of drugs trafficking after a one-day trial at Lisbon’s main criminal court.

They were told they will serve their sentences in Portugal instead of being sent back to Britain as a state prosecutor had requested.

Lead judge Margarida Alves told the couple: “We are totally convinced you knew the contents of these four cases. You did what you did not because you are drug consumers but because you wanted to make an easy profit.”

Mr Clarke held hands with his wife as they learnt their fate through a translator before blurting out in shock at the length of his sentence.

As he left court in handcuffs with a police escort he told a reporter: “Someone should come to see me. I would like to tell the real story.”

The elderly couple were arrested on board cruise liner Marco Polo when it docked in Lisbon on December 4 2018 after Portuguese police acting on a tip-off from Britain’s National Crime Agency discovered nine kilos of cocaine hidden inside the lining of four suitcases Roger had been handed on the sunshine island of St Lucia.

They protested their innocence last Tuesday as they went on trial after nine months in separate remand prisons in the Portuguese capital.

The former Bromley, Kent-born chef told the court he had no idea the cases had drugs inside and was taking them back to the UK for a friend called Lee who had promised to pay him £800 and bragged he could sell them for a massive profit at Harrods.

Roger and Sue Clarke arrive at the court in Lisbon Credit: RAFAEL MARCHANTE/ REUTERS More

He said UK-based Jamaican businessman ‘Lee’ and another associate called Dee, who he named in court as George Wilmot, had asked him to help negotiate the import of exotic fruit during Caribbean cruise stopovers and he brought the suitcases back for them as a sideline.

State prosecutor Manuela Brito rubbished his court claim he had been “betrayed” by people he trusted and insisted the Brits were drug mules who used the four cruises they took to South America in two years as a front for their crimes.

And she questioned how they could pay for the cruises costing around £18,000 when they survived on a joint monthly pension of £1150 they had to pay £445 in rent from.

Mr Clarke, who said after his arrest Lee paid for the last trip but at trial claimed they had paid through ”savings from hard work,” gave a cabin steward one of the old suitcases the couple boarded the Marco Polo with at the start of their cruise in Tilbury, Essex, and gifted the other two to the unidentified man he claimed handed him the new holdalls

Mrs Clarke admitted during their trial she had been with her husband when they took two of the four cases containing the drugs onto their cruise ship, but insisted she only knew her husband’s business associates socially and never accompanied him when he negotiated fruit sales.

Mr Clarke confirmed in court they had both served prison sentences in Norway after being convicted in 2010 for trafficking 240 kilos of cannabis resin, claiming he had done a first drugs run to clear debts and was made to do more with his wife as cover after being threatened with violence by gangster paymasters if he stopped.