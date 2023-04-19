Pensioner detained by Russian police for saying Zelensky was handsome

Volodymyr Zelensky - Ukrainian

An elderly woman has been convicted of “discrediting the Russian armed forces” because she described Volodymyr Zelensky as “handsome” and funny in a private conversation.

A court on the outskirts of Moscow fined Olga Slegina 40,000 rubles (£390) on Tuesday in a hearing that lasted around five minutes, Russia’s human rights group Memorial said.

The 70-year-old woman was staying at a health resort in Russia’s North Caucasus last Christmas when she sat at a communal dinner table and briefly spoke about Ukraine.

Ms Slegina reportedly argued with a pro-Russian woman from Odessa and praised the Ukrainian president as a “handsome young man with a good sense of humour”.

Police brought the pensioner in for questioning after three separate people complained about her to officers.

One of the police officers reportedly told the woman: “You have no right to praise him because he’s our enemy,” according to Memorial.

Too unwell to attend court

The woman signed the police statement without reading as she did not have her glasses with her. The court hearing went ahead on Tuesday despite pleas from the woman’s lawyer that she was too unwell to attend. Ms Slegina who was in hospital was convicted in absentia, her lawyer, Lidia Anosova, said.

The pensioner was tried under a set of laws adopted in the first week of the invasion that made it a crime to criticise the war or speak out against the Russian army.

Thousands of people have been slapped with fines for “discrediting the Russian armed forces” and several hundred people were jailed under the same law on criminal charges including Ilyan Yashin, a popular opposition politician who was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for speaking about Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

On Wednesday a higher court upheld the December verdict for Mr Yashin. In recent months there have been a flurry of cases in Russia involving citizens being punished over private remarks. In January, a couple from the south of Russia was detained and fined for praising Ukraine during a conversation at a cafe.

The woman was fined an equivalent of £12 while the man was placed into custody for 15 days for misdemeanour in the first known case of authorities going after anti-war Russians for private remarks.