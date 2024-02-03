Pensioner mowed down by e-bike and left in a coma calls for action on growing ‘menace’

Margaret Scaldwell, 70, was left with life-changing injuries, including a broken spine and pelvis, after she was mowed down in the road by an e-bike

A 70-year-old woman who was put in a coma and had all her teeth knocked out when hit by an e-bike capable of 55 mph has called on ministers to “get a grip” of the “menace” plaguing Britain’s streets.

Margaret Scaldwell was crossing a road in Wigan when two men “speeding” on an off-road Talaria e-bike hit her causing life-changing injuries.

She was placed into a medically induced coma after the impact broke her spine, pelvis, 19 ribs and both arms. She also needed 10 steel plates fitted in her face.

Now Mrs Scaldwell has called on the Government to do more to tackle the proliferation of modified or high-powered e-bikes and e-scooters ridden on roads and pavements which put vulnerable pedestrians at risk.

Speaking from her home after being hospitalised for 10 weeks where she underwent a string of life-saving operations, Mrs Scaldwell said she cannot hold a knife and fork and cannot get dressed without help because of her injuries.

The pensioner was hit on Orrell Road in broad daylight in August last year.

“I don’t remember anything,” Mrs Scaldwell said. “But, CCTV of the collision showed me crossing the road and an e-bike suddenly coming at speed. I just froze. They were going so fast – about 40mph. The daily pain I endure is excruciating.”

The young men, who were not wearing helmets, fled the scene.

Mrs Scaldwell’s daughter, Michelle Glaister,48, believes the collision happened not just because the bike was apparently exceeding the 30mph limit, but also because it makes so little noise.

‘A menace’

“We believe the men on the bike were not wearing helmets because they know the police are less likely to chase them,” she added. “We see kids travelling at speed on e-bikes, often riding them on pavements. It’s a big problem the Government seems reluctant to tackle because they think they are a green form of transport.”

Mrs Scaldwell added: “The laws are not keeping up with how these e-bikes are changing. The Government needs to get a grip because these e-bikes are becoming a menace.”

The men were riding a Talaria Sting e-bike which is capable of a top speed of 55mph, weighs 10.3 stone (66kg) and is illegal if ridden on public roads.

Promotional material for the £4,595 “superbike” claims its “bigger batteries … increase acceleration” making it an “industry leader”.

The Chinese manufacturer also produces an e-bike with a restricted speed of 28mph which is legal on UK roads if the rider, aged over 17, owns a moped or 125cc motorcycle licence.

The Talaria Sting e-bike is capable of a top speed of 55mph. It is illegal to ride them on public roads.

Robin Patey, principal partner for road traffic accidents at Express Solicitors who is representing Mrs Scaldwell, said he had seen an increase in the number of e-bike collisions.

“This case illustrates the dangers posed by the growing menace of illegal e-bikes,” he said. “Mrs Scaldwell was simply crossing the road near her house and was mowed down by teenagers on an illegal e-bike.

“Now she has been left virtually housebound with serious life-changing injuries at a time when she should be enjoying her retirement.

Urgent review

“The law needs to catch up with the technology, as at the minute the legislation covering these e-bikes is out of date and needs to be urgently reviewed.

“Too many communities now find themselves blighted by careless drivers on off road e-bikes with no tax or insurance. Action needs to be taken to address this pressing issue.”

Mrs Scaldwell added: “Sometimes I think I’m going to wake up from a bad dream and everything will be back to normal.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Margaret Scaldwell following this incident.

“Dangerous cycling puts lives at risk and is completely unacceptable. That’s why there are already strict laws in place for cyclists and police have the power to prosecute if these are broken.”

Two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They have since been released under investigation, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.