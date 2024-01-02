Pensioners deserve another benefit – free parking nationwide

Having lost control of the public finances and raised taxes higher than any government since the 1940s, the Conservatives are a bit short of vote-winning policies.

If they’re looking for some – and this is an open question – I have a suggestion: introduce free parking for the over-65s in every street and every council-run car park in the land.

After all, why not? We have blue badges which quite rightly offer that facility to the disabled in recognition that it is extremely difficult for them to get about and do the things they need to do. So why not a scheme for people who might not qualify as disabled, but nevertheless find it much harder to walk about, and who deserve a perk after paying their taxes for decades?

The Government already offers free bus passes for those of state pension age (or 60, within London). Yet for many elderly people bus travel is not an option. In rural areas, services can be too intermittent to make use of, if they exist at all. Offering free parking would help to keep elderly people mobile for longer and allow them to carry on living in rural areas.

Even in towns public transport can be unreliable and difficult for older people to use. It is one thing getting yourself to and from the bus stop, but what about heavy bags of shopping?

Yet instead of helping elderly motorists, councils are currently trying to make their lives a misery by moving to payment by mobile phone app, despite the fact that many older people do not have access to a smartphone, or find the technology very difficult to use because of the fiddly touchscreens. As a result, older drivers feel excluded from many car parks. Free pensioner parking would bring them back into town centres, and provide a huge boost for struggling high streets.

It would also end the disgraceful situation where many NHS hospitals rip off elderly patients with sky-high parking charges for outpatients as well as visitors. The government needs to accept that elderly patients often need to travel by car, and stop punishing them for this.

Councils, of course, would scream in opposition. Charging us a fortune to park – and introducing “congestion charges” and “low emissions zones” – is one of the ways in which they carry on extracting ever more money from us in spite of rules which make it more difficult to raise council tax.

Central government needs to make a stand against the town hall graspers, and force them to accommodate, not scare away, elderly motorists. It could pay dividends on election day.

