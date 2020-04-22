Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Results Conference Call

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN: 

Wednesday, May 6, 2020


TIME:  

2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time


PHONE: 

United States, please call (877) 692-8955

International, please call (234) 720-6979

Access Code:  1862696



Note:  Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of first quarter 2020 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.  This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 13, 2020.  To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (866) 207-1041
International, please call (402) 970-0847 
Access Code: 3517126

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.  PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, and is ranked as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune. For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Find a vehiclehttp://www.penskecars.com 
Engage Penske Automotivehttp://www.penskesocial.com 
Like Penske Automotive on Facebookhttps://facebook.com/penskecars 
Follow Penske Automotive on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/penskecars       
Follow Penske Automotive on Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/penskecars     
Visit Penske Automotive on YouTubehttp://www.youtube.com/penskecars 

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts:

J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2810

jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

Anthony R. Pordon

Executive Vice President – Investor
Relations and Corporate
Development

248-648-2540

tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

 

Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-automotive-group-to-host-first-quarter-results-conference-call-301044840.html

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.