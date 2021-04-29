- By GF Value





The stock of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $88.75 per share and the market cap of $7.2 billion, Penske Automotive Group stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Penske Automotive Group is shown in the chart below.





Because Penske Automotive Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.07% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Penske Automotive Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of Penske Automotive Group is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Penske Automotive Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of Penske Automotive Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Penske Automotive Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $20.4 billion and earnings of $6.76 a share. Its operating margin is 3.45%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Penske Automotive Group at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Penske Automotive Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Penske Automotive Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Penske Automotive Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Penske Automotive Group's ROIC was 5.37, while its WACC came in at 7.02. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Penske Automotive Group is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 72% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Penske Automotive Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

