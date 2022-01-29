Penske Automotive Group's (NYSE:PAG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will increase its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.47. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Penske Automotive Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Penske Automotive Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 21% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Penske Automotive Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 29% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Penske Automotive Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

