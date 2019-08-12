The Penta Gold (NSE:PENTAGOLD) Share Price Has Gained 19% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Penta Gold Limited (NSE:PENTAGOLD) share price is up 19% in the last year, clearly besting than the market return of around -11% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Penta Gold for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Penta Gold grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 30%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 19% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Penta Gold, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Penta Gold shareholders have gained 19% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 8.0% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. Before forming an opinion on Penta Gold you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



