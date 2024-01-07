US Defence Secretary admits public could have been 'better' informed after hospital stay backlash

Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defence, resumed official duties on Friday after he was hospitalised on Jan 1 - ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP

The US Defense Secretary has said he will “commit to doing better” after he was accused of covering up a four-day hospital stay that forced him to delegate his official duties.

Lloyd Austin, the second-in-command of the US military after Joe Biden, said he “understand[s] the media concerns about transparency” and that he “could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed” about the trip.

Mr Austin was taken into hospital on January 1 over “complications following a recent elective medical procedure”, according to a Pentagon spokesman, as Houthis conducted further attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea and Russia launched long-range missiles in Ukraine.

However, Mr Austin’s hospitalisation was not made public until Friday, January 5, despite the decision that Kathleen Hicks, his deputy, would take on his official duties while he was reportedly in an intensive care unit.

Ms Hicks was in Puerto Rico at the time, communicating with the Pentagon virtually, officials said.

The Pentagon was accused of covering up the illness by the Pentagon Press Association, a group of reporters who cover military news.

“At a time when there are growing threats to US military service members in the Middle East and the US is playing key national security roles in the wars in Israel and Ukraine, it is particularly critical for the American public to be informed about the health status and decision-making ability of its top defence leader,” the group said.

In the time that Mr Austin was in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the US dealt with an attack in the Red Sea from a Houthi “suicide boat” packed with explosives in one of the world’s busiest shipping channels.

The US government also announced that Russia had used long-range missiles supplied by North Korea on the battlefield in Ukraine for the first time, and American forces have conducted a strike against a senior Iranian-backed militia member in Baghdad. Bases of US troops in the Middle East have been attacked at least six times.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Mr Austin said: “I want to thank the amazing doctors and nursing staff at Walter Reed for the exceptional care they have delivered to me and for the personal warmth they have shown my family.

“I also appreciate all the outreach and well wishes from colleagues and friends. Charlene and I are very grateful for your support.

“I am very glad to be on the mend and look forward to returning to the Pentagon soon. I also understand the media concerns about transparency and I recognise I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better.

“But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

The Pentagon would not comment on the nature of Mr Austin’s illness, or whether he had been taken to hospital in an ambulance, but said he had resumed all official duties on Friday evening.

