The Hill

'Forever chemicals,' substances known to linger in the human body that have been linked to kidney cancer, thyroid disease and other illnesses, are increasingly in the spotlight for their potential ill health effects.Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been present in the nation's waterways, soil and products for decades, but are also gaining attention because of products at home that might contain the pervasive - and often evasive -...