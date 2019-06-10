Pentagon agrees first multiyear purchase of F-35 jets, worth $34 billion

FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II aircraft takes part in flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense has a "handshake" agreement that would cut the price of the F-35A fighter jet by 8.8% and bring the price of each Lockheed Martin Co aircraft below $80 million a year earlier than expected, a Pentagon official said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement is preliminary and a final deal is expected to be sealed in August for the 12th batch of jets, one of the most expensive aircraft ever produced.

The preliminary agreement is expected to produce a three-year deal for the United States and 11 allies that the Pentagon said will be worth $34 billion for 478 F-35 fighter jets.

The first-ever multiyear agreement for the jets represents a shift in sales practices from annual purchases to more economic multiyear deals that lower the cost of each jet.

It will lower the price of the F-35A, the most common version of the aircraft, by 8.8% to $81.35 million from $89.2 million under a deal inked in August 2018, Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord said in a statement to Reuters.

In the next two years, the price of each jet will drop below $80 million, Lord said.





(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Bill Rigby)