Pentagon announces Austin and Milley will attend next Ramstein meeting

The 15th meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on September 19

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will travel to Germany on Sept. 18 to chair a “Ramstein” meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Matters for Ukraine in the Ramstein format, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported on Sept. 14.

Citing deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Ukrinform reported that Austin and Milley would join defense ministers and high-ranking military representatives from nearly 50 countries.

Read also:

Singh also mentioned that this would be the 15th meeting of Ukraine’s military allies held at the Ramstein airbase.

Read also: Western media on Reznikov’s resignation and what to expect from his successor Umerov

In Germany, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will hold his first in-person meeting with Austin since Umerovs’ appointment to the position.

There has been speculation in the Western and Ukrainian media that Washington may soon announce the supply to Ukraine of ATACMS long-range rockets, which Ukraine has been urgently requesting for more than a year.

The most recent Ramstein-format meeting occurred on July 18. Priorities during that meeting included the urgent delivery of weapons and equipment necessary for the liberation of Ukraine’s territory, with a particular focus on air defense systems, ammunition, and armor.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine