What the Pentagon's New Missile Defense Program Means for Defense Stocks

The United States is plotting its most aggressive expansion of missile defense capabilities since the Cold War. It's going to take time for exact details of the plan to be worked out, but among defense companies, there are some pretty clear winners -- and a few potential losers -- likely to come out of this new Pentagon push.

The new Missile Defense Review, unveiled at the Pentagon on Jan. 17, attempts to move U.S. policy away from focusing on deterrence -- the threat of a counterstrike -- and toward more active defense measures and specific technologies designed to counter threats. It leans on some existing tech but would require massive spending on research and development to modernize those technologies and develop new, currently only theoretical capabilities.

The document is more of a road map than a specific list of funding plans or procurement options, and therefore it is too soon to update company revenue estimates based on the plans. But it is bullish for defense stocks because it shows a dire need for investment and offers clues as to who is best positioned to capitalize.

Using the tools in place

Although the review is new, the Pentagon has been investing in missile defense for decades, and the work done by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) positions those contractors well to be among the top beneficiaries of this new push.

The Pentagon wants to fortify its attack capabilities by better integrating those efforts with missile defense. That requires continued investment in programs including Lockheed's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) antiballistic system, which uses a Raytheon-made radar system, as well as Lockheed's Aegis Combat System, a collection of computer and radar technology designed to track and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets.

Lockheed Martin's THAAD antiballistic system launches over water. Image source: Lockheed Martin.

Raytheon's SM-3 IIA interceptor, which is currently designed to work against mid-range missiles, will also be tested against faster and higher-altitude intercontinental ballistic missiles. The U.S. is even considering equipping Lockheed-made F-35 Joint Strike Fighters with a weapon that could cripple a ballistic missile during its launch phase, potentially opening up new missions, and possibly more demand, for the high-tech fighter.

The review also notes the Pentagon's growing concerns about hypersonics, missiles that reach high elevations and travel at more than five times the speed of sound, as well as maneuverable cruise missiles that are able to zigzag in flight and are therefore much harder to target.

Lockheed has won more than $1.5 billion worth of hypersonics contracts in the last year, and the Pentagon, in justifying one of the awards, said that "no other contractor has this level of design maturity," estimating it would have cost the government more than $100 million in duplicate development costs had it selected any of Lockheed's rivals.

Weaponizing space

Some aspects of the plan require technologies that are not yet viable and would involve the United States taking the controversial step of mounting weapon systems in space. While spy satellites and sensors have been deployed for decades, the move toward placing actual weapons in orbit, while seemingly inevitable, is controversial.