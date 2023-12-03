Pentagon aware of reports of attack on US warship in Red Sea -AP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Sunday it was aware of reports regarding attacks on an American warship and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Associated Press reported.

"We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available," the Pentagon was quoted as saying in the report.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maritime security sources on Sunday said that a bulk carrier ship had been hit by at least two drones while sailing in the Red Sea.

