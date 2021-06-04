Pentagon bans Pride flag from being flown at military bases

Gay Pride spectators carrying Rainbow gay flags during Montreal Pride March

The Department of Defense has announced its flag policy would not change this year to allow the Pride flag to be flown at military bases during the month of June.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon would “maintain existing policy for the display of unofficial flags” and “not grant an exception to display the Pride flag” on military bases, in a statement released to CNN.

Mr Kirby went on to state that the decision did not “in any way reflect on the respect and admiration we feel for all our LGBTQ+ personnel in and out of uniform.”

Under the Trump administration, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper put in place a policy that limited unofficial flags from being displayed on military bases. This decision was made, in part, to limit instances of the Confederate flag or other symbols of hate being used.

One concern of making an allowance to the Pride flag was that it would open up opportunities for other flags to be flown outside of the military bases that symbolised controversial topics.

But this decision has put the Department of Defense at odds with other departments under the Biden administration.

Secretary of Defense Anthony Blinken announced in April that US embassies would be allowed to fly the Pride flag outside on the same flagpole as the American flag.

Already the flag was seen flying outside several embassies, including the US Embassy to the Holy See in the Vatican.

“The US Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June,” the embassy wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”

The authorisation under Mr Blinken, which was not a mandate, was announced before 17 May, an international day against homophobia and transphobia. US embassies have also participated for the month of June, which was celebrated as Pride month within the LBGTQ+ community.

But authorities have asked for US embassies located in specific locations to not fly the flag out of concern of the potential reaction.

The Pentagon was still expected to hold events in honour of Pride month, with Secretary Defense Lloyd Austin attending some of the events, it was announced.

