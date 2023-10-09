Pentagon calls for military assistance to Israel and Ukraine

The Pentagon said that the US Congress should approve additional funding so that the United States can simultaneously provide the necessary military assistance to Israel and Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Christine Wormuth, US Secretary of the Army; Reuters

Details: Christine Wormuth's statement comes at a time when the work of the US House of Representatives is still paralyzed after the resignation of Speaker Kevin McCarthy; new laws will not be passed until members of Congress elect a new speaker.

Wormuth noted that the United States is considering Israel's requests for help.

Quote: "One thing that is really important in terms of the munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainians simultaneously is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capacity, in terms of our capacity to expand production and then to also pay for the munitions themselves.

We need additional support from Congress. So I hope we'll see that soon," the official said.

On 8 October, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel amidst a large-scale attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

In addition, the Pentagon confirmed that it is redeploying its Navy strike group to the Middle East.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





