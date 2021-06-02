Pentagon chief Austin to discuss Iran's 'malign' behavior with Israeli defense minister

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan Phillips
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Thursday to discuss both restocking the Iron Dome and security issues posed by Iran.

Gantz will also be meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Gantz’s office announced, and meetings will include talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as how to maintain Israel’s military superiority in the region.

"Among the things they will talk about are regional security issues," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said. "Iran and its malign behavior in the region will certainly come up."

Gantz is expected to request $1 billion to restock Israel’s Iron Dome defense system after it was depleted from an 11-day war with Hamas in Gaza. President Biden, bucking opposition from progressive members of his party, pledged to help Israel replenish the system as well as to work with the Palestinian Authority to rebuild Gaza. He also approved a $735 million arms sale to Israel.

Gantz has taken a softer tone with the U.S. than has Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Iran nuclear deal. Netanyahu has said he would be willing to risk "friction" with the U.S. if it reentered the 2015 agreement.

NETANYAHU SLAMS IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL POSSIBILITY

"If we have to choose – I hope it doesn’t happen – between friction with our great friend the United States and eliminating the existential threat – eliminating the existential threat" wins, Netanyahu said at Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony for new Mossad chief David Barnea.

But in a video following Netanyahu's veiled threat, Gantz praised the Biden administration as true friends of Israel and called out "defiant rhetoric."

"The United States was and will continue to be Israel’s most important ally in maintaining its security and security superiority in the region… Israel has and will have no better partner than the U.S. Even if there are disagreements, they will be solved behind closed doors and not with defiant rhetoric that could harm Israel’s security," he said.

"Iran is a threat to regional stability and world peace. It is a country that instigates terrorism and is advancing a nuclear program that is dangerous to the state of Israel," Gantz continued. "Still, Israel is the strongest country in the region."

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL: HIGH-LEVEL TALKS RESUME

The U.S. has been participating in talks in Vienna, Austria, to reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which relieves Iran of sanctions in exchange for perceived curbs on nuclear activity, a campaign promise of Biden's.

The U.S. pulled out of the landmark 2015 deal in 2018 after Donald Trump said the pact needed to be renegotiated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran reacted by steadily increasing its violations of the deal. Both Iran and U.S. have asserted that the other must make the first move.

Biden says Iran needs to return to compliance before the U.S. will return to the deal, and Iran has said it is prepared to reverse all of its violations, but Washington must remove all sanctions imposed under Trump.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Canada to taper asset purchases again next quarter - Reuters poll

    The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. In April the BoC became the first among Group of Seven central banks to reduce the scope of its pandemic support although preliminary data showed the Canadian economy likely contracted 0.8% that month, its first decline in a year, largely due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Canadian policymakers were forecast to keep monetary policy unchanged at the June 9 meeting, according to all 31 economists in the May 28-June 2 poll.

  • Venezuela says eight abducted soldiers rescued

    The troops had been held by an armed group since April following skirmishes on the Colombian border.

  • Mining rig maker Canaan argues against wholesale crackdown on bitcoin mining in China

    A major Chinese maker of bitcoin mining machines argued against an indiscriminate crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China, saying the business helps make better use of electricity and contributes to employment and the local economy. Zhang Nangeng, CEO of Nasdaq-listed Canaan Inc, told an earnings conference call that although cryptomining activities using fossil-fuel power hampers Beijing's green efforts, those powered by clean energy should be spared from the crackdown. "For-profit miners prefer regions with low electricity prices that indicate oversupply, and likely energy waste," Zhang said.

  • NASA picks Venus as hot spot for two new robotic missions

    NASA is returning to sizzling Venus, our closest yet perhaps most overlooked neighbor, after decades of exploring other worlds. The space agency's new administrator, Bill Nelson, announced two new robotic missions to the solar system's hottest planet, during his first major address to employees Wednesday. “These two sister missions both aim to understand how Venus became an inferno-like world capable of melting lead at the surface," Nelson said.

  • Exclusive: Amazon starts testing UK staff for coronavirus variants

    Amazon is testing its front-line staff in Britain for coronavirus variants and feeding the data to public health officials, including in hotspots where a strain first found in India is spreading fast. The retail giant opened COVID-19 testing labs in the UK and the United States last year to provide voluntary testing for staff and can now also test for variants in Britain, where scientists have pioneered sequencing coronavirus genomes. Aided by a rapid vaccine rollout, Britain is on the verge of reopening its economy after months of lockdowns but the Delta variant first found in India has spread, including in areas where Amazon has its lab and some fulfilment centres.

  • Britain and EU sign fishing deal – but it ‘won’t please everyone’

    Britain and the European Union on Wednesday agreed the first ever annual deal on the management of shared fish stocks after Brexit. In anticipation of a potential backlash from British fishermen, Whitehall sources on Wednesday night cautioned that agreement would not "please everyone". Brussels said the new fishing agreement proved that the UK and EU could work together after months of tensions since the UK left the Brexit transition period on December 31. The European Commission said the new de

  • L.A. art initiative brings therapy to the streets

    A peaceful altar honoring victims of COVID-19... colorful murals featuring survivors of violence...These moments of public art - recently part of the ‘We Rise’ initiative in Los Angeles, a partnership between artists and health experts not only to create meaningful art in public spaces, but to spark awareness about mental health to help L.A. heal.Artist Gisela McDaniel created this vibrant mural based on interviews with people of all races whose stories speak of injustices magnified during the global health crisis.Curator Cesar Garcia said these art spaces are instrumental as the city recovers from the pandemic."As the city reopens up having an opportunity for artists to provide little moments in which people can see themselves, see their own experiences, reflect and know that it's not just something that they're experiencing alone. I think it's the beginning of a healing process for everybody."Artists Noah Reich and David Maldonado asked people to submit photos and stories of loved ones they have lost during the pandemic.The result - a beautiful altar with white flowers and candles ornamenting a screen that displays photos of COVID-19 victims.Rich’s aim was connection through grief: "And so I think that's our hope, is that we know it's not just us as artists, that this is a symbolic peace for millions and millions out there that are standing with those through loss right now, that we are actually united together in our grief.”Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Dr. Jonahan Sherin, says the global health crisis has sent stress levels for many through the roof:"We've definitely seen spikes in anxiety and depression. We believe there have been significant increases in violence, whether it's domestic violence or public violence. These are all things that we're going to be struggling with for some time. But I will say, the silver lining for me is that we have to as a county, a state, a country, a globe, recognize that mental health and well-being are primary.”Dr. Jorge Partida is Chief of Psychology for the department. He says art therapy is a powerful tool in dealing with pain."Channeling the expression through art allows us in a nonverbal way to heal ourselves by connecting to the pain and suffering and giving it expression, giving it an outlet.”

  • Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

    The BBC's Justin Rowlatt explains why we are accelerating towards an electric car future.

  • Europe sees progress in latest rounds of Iran nuclear talks

    European diplomats say the latest round of talks over Iran’s nuclear program has made progress, expressing hope that agreement could soon be reached for Tehran to comply with a 2015 deal aimed at curbing its atomic ambitions and also see the United States rejoin the accord. Enrique Mora, the European Union official who chaired Wednesday's talks in Vienna, said delegations from Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain, Iran and the U.S. would return home to brief their governments and then meet again in the Austrian capital next week.

  • Orsted plans $57 billion drive to be No.1 in green energy

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind farm developer, is ramping up its investment in renewables to $57 billion by 2027, seeking to become a global leader in green energy and fend off growing competition. The Danish firm, which sold its oil and gas business in 2017, has benefited hugely from policies to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement, a collective shot at limiting global warming. Europe's biggest wind power generator Iberdrola earlier this year pledged to spend 150 billion euros ($182 billion) by 2030 to triple its renewable capacity and double its network assets.

  • EXPLAINER: The suspension of Arctic refuge drilling leases

    Decades-long political and legal battles over drilling in America’s largest wildlife refuge took another turn when the Biden administration suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The move Tuesday was a blow to oil and gas proponents, who came as close as they ever have to starting a drilling program after the refuge was expanded 40 years ago to include the oil-rich coastal plain. The refuge was nearly opened to drilling in 1995 until President Clinton vetoed a bill sent to him by Congress.

  • After a Nine Year Wait, the Toledo Zoo Welcomes Two 'Wonderful' Tiger Cubs

    The two endangered Siberian tiger cubs will make their public debut at the Toledo Zoo on June 12

  • Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz joins coalition seeking to oust Prime Minister Netanyahu

    A coalition of Israeli opposition leaders, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, are facing a midnight deadline to reach a deal that would oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and declare a new government. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella reports from Tel Aviv.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Ta Launches First Eye Products

    The release includes an eye shadow palette and four eyeliners, available June 3.

  • Biden singles out Senate Democrats Manchin and Sinema, White House downplays remarks

    The White House downplayed Biden’s remarks, insisting the president wasn't criticizing the senators and was instead commenting about TV pundits.

  • Scott MacFarlane on Trump blog, insurrection legal cases

    At least one judge has cited Trump's blog to keep some individuals arrested for the January 6th insurrection behind bars. Scott MacFarlane reports.

  • Netanyahu: Israel would risk 'friction' with US over Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he's prepared to risk tension with the U.S. if that is what it takes to neutralize Iran's nuclear capabilities. The embattled premier, whose political future is in question just 11 days out from a bruising war, said Israel's biggest threat remains the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran.

  • Florida bans transgender female athletes from competing in school sports

    The Human Rights Campaign announced it's filing a lawsuit challenging Florida's new law that bans transgender people from competing in women's sports at public high schools and colleges. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, about the new law and what it means for the transgender community.

  • Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight

    Exxon Mobil shareholders have unseated a third board member in their bid to force the oil giant to deal more aggressively with climate change. The company announced Wednesday that three candidates nominated by a dissident group of shareholders, called Engine No. 1, had been elected to its board of directors. Nine of the 12-member board supported by Exxon were re-elected.

  • Veteran holds Confederate flag up at Mass. Memorial Day event

    The former military member moved to the front of the crowd and displayed a Confederate flag at the Memorial Day observance.