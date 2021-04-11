Pentagon chief declares 'ironclad' US commitment to Israel

  • FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, in this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, file photo. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart and reinforced American support. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, center, and other lawmakers attend the swearing-in ceremony for Israel's 24th government, at the Knesset, or parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The ceremony took place shortly after the country's president asked Netanyahu to form a new majority coalition, a difficult task given the deep divisions in the fragmented parliament. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via AP)
1 / 2

Israel United States

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, in this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, file photo. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart and reinforced American support. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration's efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel's archenemy, Iran.

Austin's first talks in Israel since he became Pentagon chief in January come as the United States seeks to leverage Middle East diplomatic progress made by the Trump administration, which brokered a deal normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states.

After meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv, Austin said he had reaffirmed “our commitment to Israel is enduring and ironclad." Austin made no mention of Iran. Gantz, in his own remarks while standing beside Austin, said his country views the United States as a “full partner” against threats, “not the least, Iran.” Neither official took questions from reporters.

“The Tehran of today presents a strategic threat to international security, the entire Middle East and to the state of Israel,” Gantz said in his prepared statement. “We will work closely with our American allies to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will security the vital interests of the world and of the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region and protect the state of Israel.”

Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank, said Austin's visit is important in part because it is the first by a member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet.

“They want to show that they did come here with clean hands and they want to listen,” Guzansky said. “They want to listen to Israel’s worries and perhaps other partners’ worries about the negotiation about Iran.”

Austin is steeped in the finer points of Middle East defense and security issues. He served four years as head of U.S. Central Command, capping a 41-year Army career that included commanding U.S. forces in Iraq.

Flying overnight from Washington, Austin arrived in Tel Aviv in the tense aftermath of the country's fourth inconclusive election in the past two years. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin last week gave embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the difficult task of trying to form a new government.

The key backdrop to Austin’s visit is the Israeli government’s concern about the Biden administration's attempt to work out an arrangement to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, which in Israel’s view is fatally flawed. Netanyahu has for years described Iran as an existential threat to his nation due to Iran's alleged pursuit of a nuclear weapon and its support for militant groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Netanyahu, leading a state with its own secret nuclear weapons program, has accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons to use with its ballistic missiles. Iran has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful. Netanyahu has also kept up his criticism of the Iran nuclear deal, which, if followed, strictly limits Tehran’s ability to enrich and stockpile uranium, blocking it from being able to make a weapon.

“History has taught us that deals like this, with extremist regimes like this, are worth nothing,” Netanyahu said last week.

By coincidence or not, Austin's arrived as Iran reported that its underground Natanz nuclear facility lost power Sunday just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium faster. If Israel caused the blackout, it would further heightens tensions between the two nations, already engaged in a shadow conflict across the wider Middle East.

Last week, an Iranian ship said to be acting as a Revolutionary Guard base off the coast of Yemen was struck by an explosion. Iran blamed Israel for the blast.

In addition to repeated assurances by Republican and Democratic administrations that the United States will endeavor to preserve Israel's qualitative military edge over its regional adversaries, Washington for years has invested heavily in helping Israel develop missile defense technologies.

Iron Dome is one of the most-touted successes in Israel missile defense. It is a mobile anti-rocket system developed to intercept short-range unguided rockets. It has shot down more than 2,000 projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip since it was deployed a decade ago. The U.S. Army recently bought two Iron Dome batteries at the request of Congress to counter cruise missiles.

There are questions in Israel about U.S. intentions in shifting military priorities away from the Middle East in order to focus more intensively on China and Russia as more significant threats to U.S. security.

Iran is the central source of concern by Israel and by support groups in the United States. The Jewish Institute for National Security of America, or JINSA, argued in a report last week that such a shift in U.S. priorities would “send the wrong” signal as the Biden administration begins indirect talks with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with international powers. President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

“With reduced defensive capabilities and perceived American retrenchment from the region, Tehran and its proxies will only be incentivized to pursue even more dangerous actions to destabilize its neighbors,” the JINSA report said.

Michael Makovsky, the president of JINSA and a former Pentagon official, said Austin's visit is especially timely, given the Biden administration's moves toward engaging Iran on its nuclear program.

"Embracing and strengthening Israel sends a pointed signal to Iran, which will only enhance a credible military option against Iran and U.S. leverage in the talks,” Makovsky said in a statement.

___

Associated Press writers Josef Federman and Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon civil war survivors say today's crisis even worse

    During the civil war that ended over 30 years ago Abla Barotta survived shelling and clashes, but she now fears a "slow death" from Lebanon's worst economic crisis in decades.

  • Blinken says China 'didn't do what it needed to do' in the early stages of the pandemic

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US needs to "fully understand what happened in order to have the best shot possible to prevent it from happening again."

  • Myanmar security forces with rifle grenades kill over 80 protesters - monitoring group

    Details of the death toll in the town of Bago, 90 km (55 miles) northeast of Yangon, were not initially available because security forces piled up bodies in the Zeyar Muni pagoda compound and cordoned off the area, according to witnesses and domestic media outlets. The AAPP and Myanmar Now news outlet said on Saturday that 82 people were killed during the protest against the Feb. 1 military coup in the country.

  • Stacey Abrams: GOP Governor Wants a Georgia Boycott So He’ll Have ‘Someone to Blame’

    Stacey Abrams says that Georgia governor Brian Kemp is “reveling in the potential of a boycott” from Hollywood or other organizations because it would give the GOP governor “someone to blame for his own actions.” Abrams said she’s a daughter of the South and respects the idea of boycotts. But in this situation, in response to the restrictive voting laws passed by the state’s legislature, she feels a boycott could be “devastating” to the economy and to the people the oppressive voting laws specifically impact. “Boycotts work best when the target of your boycott is responsive, and unfortunately we are not dealing with good actors here. The governor of Georgia is reveling in the potential of a boycott because it gives him someone to blame for his own actions,” Abrams said in a panel discussion Friday. “Unlike previous boycotts that have worked in the South, the length of time it takes for a boycott to take effect would be devastating to an economy, devastating to people, devastating to the targets of this terrible, vicious legislation.” Also Read: Stacey Abrams Pleads in New Video 'Don't Boycott Georgia' (Video) Abrams spoke on a panel called “Women in Focus” sponsored through Chapman University and Glamour and was asked specifically about the prospect of Hollywood pulling productions from Georgia by moderator Janice Min, the contributing editor of TIME. “My deep concern is that if we call for a boycott, the very people who are helping change the nature of economic opportunity and political opportunity will leave us behind. So my message is stay and fight,” Abrams continued. “Come and lift up your voices and join us. But do not let them force out the very people we need to have here and the very jobs we need to have here to make the potential change real in the South. So come, stay, fight, we’ll get it done.” Abrams was joined on the panel by Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief of Glamour, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee, Amazon’s Jennifer Salke, Walt Disney Television chairman of entertainment Dana Walden, and actor and activist Eva Longoria. Also Read: Stacey Abrams Wins Hollywood Salute for Getting Out the Vote in Georgia: 'A Real Superhero' Stacey Abrams previously pleaded with corporate leaders to not boycott the state of Georgia, laying out three steps organizations can take to combat voter suppression. And it was also reported earlier this week that Abrams tried to convince MLB to keep the All-Star Game in Georgia. Abrams was also asked by Min whether she’s planning on running for governor in Georgia, though she said that she has not yet made any decisions. She is however already having conversations for what her next project will be in Hollywood. Read original story Stacey Abrams: GOP Governor Wants a Georgia Boycott So He’ll Have ‘Someone to Blame’ At TheWrap

  • Saint Vincent volcano: 'Explosive' Soufrière eruption sparks mass evacuation

    La Soufrière on Saint Vincent island spews ash 6 km into the air, as 16,000 people are evacuated.

  • Ecuador, Peru head to polls under strict virus measures

    Ecuador and Peru were choosing new presidents Sunday under strict public health measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently strengthened in the neighboring South American nations. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between a conservative businessman and a protégé of former leftist President Rafael Correa, while Peruvians have 18 options to pick from in the first round. All seats in Peru’s congress, too, are being contested.

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.

  • Prince Philip: Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies on playing the duke in The Crown

    What was it like to take on the part of the Duke of Edinburgh in the award-winning Netflix series?

  • Iran says nuke program testing newest advanced centrifuge

    Iran said Saturday it has begun mechanical tests on its newest advanced nuclear centrifuge, even as the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal with Iran attempt to bring the U.S. back into the agreement. Iran's IR-9 centrifuge, when operational, would have the ability to separate uranium isotopes more quickly than the current centrifuges being used, thereby enriching uranium at a faster pace. The announcement carried on state TV came on Iran’s 15th annual “Nuclear Day.”

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • David Hogg Steps Back from Company He Founded to Compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow

    Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg on Saturday announced he would step back from his role in the pillow company he started to compete with conservative Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. The 20-year-old wrote in a tweet that he had “resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC” effective immediately. “The reasons for my departure rest entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish [co-founder William LeGate] nothing but the best,” he wrote. 7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021 He said he would leave it to LeGate to carry out their goal of creating “an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time.” “Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally,” said Hogg, who is a student at Harvard University. Hogg, first announced in February that he was partnering with LeGate, a tech entrepreneur, on the venture which he believes would offer “progressive competition,” to Lindell’s MyPillow. He claimed they could put Lindell out of business. Shortly thereafter Hogg, who was a student during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, announced he would take a leave of absence from his role as a board member for March For Our Lives. For his part, Lindell had welcomed the challenge, telling Axios at the time that there is “nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.” It has been a pleasure working with you, David. I cannot wait to see what you do in the future & we will be sending you pillows from the first batch! — William LeGate (ig: @legate) (@williamlegate) April 10, 2021 LeGate responded to Hogg’s tweets on Saturday, saying “It has been a pleasure working with you, David.” “I cannot wait to see what you do in the future and we will be sending you pillows from the first batch,” he added.

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Column: The night football finally returned to the entire City Section

    Obstacles were overcome and sacrifices made for City Section teams on LAUSD campuses to play football this spring.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader for his lack of support during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.

  • Ex-employee tampered with Kansas water plant, feds say, a sign of online vulnerability

    Two months after his last day of work at the utility, he used his cellphone to shut down the cleaning system, an indictment says.

  • Ever Given ship forbidden to leave the Suez Canal until its owners pay up to $1 billion in compensation for the chaos it caused

    The Japanese-owned container ship might have been freed from the banks of the Suez Canal but is now embroiled in a row over compensation.

  • Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge

    A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said. Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday's crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.

  • Wrestlemania 37 results, Night 1: Bad Bunny steals the show

    Recording artist Bad Bunny shocks the world at Wrestlemania