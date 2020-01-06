Pentagon Chief Esper to Brief Congress on Strike: Iran Update

(Bloomberg) -- Mourners packed the streets of Tehran Monday as the world braced for Iran’s response to the U.S. killing in Baghdad of Qassem Soleimani, who ran Iran’s foreign military operations and expanded its influence across the Middle East. Iraq’s parliament reacted by asking the government to work to expel U.S. troops from Iraqi soil, potentially ending a chapter that began with the 2003 invasion. The vote prompted a threat of sanctions from Donald Trump against Iraq, an ally in the fight against Islamic State.

Oil briefly surged above $70, gold rose to the highest in more than six years and equities around the world fell.

Read more: Soleimani Killing Leaves Trump’s Mideast Strategy in Tatters (2)

Key Developments:

Iraqi parliament pushes for expulsion of U.S. troops from IraqIran abandons uranium enrichment limits as nuclear deal unravelsEuropean, Arab leaders urge calm as concerns of escalation grow

Pentagon Chief Esper to Brief Congress on Strike (9:56 p.m.)

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will take part in a classified briefing Wednesday for U.S. House and Senate lawmakers on the killing of Soleimani, according to an official familiar with the plans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he requested a briefing amid questions about the administration’s deliberations before Trump ordered the strike on Soleimani’s near the airport in Baghdad.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Sunday that the Democrat-led House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week that would limit Trump’s potential military actions regarding Iran. It would stipulate that “if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

UN Head Urges Restraint as NATO Faces Questions (8:46 p.m.)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all sides to exercise restraint following the U.S. strike that killed Soleimani.

“I have been following the recent rise in global tensions with great concern,” Guterres said at the UN. “My message is simple and clear: stop escalation, exercise maximum restrain, re-start dialogue.”

Guterres spoke after officials at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels declined to speculate on whether an Iranian retaliation against U.S targets would trigger the alliance’s “collective defense” clause, which obliges all 29 members to respond in solidarity if one is attacked. The clause has been invoked once in the NATO’s 70-year history, after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that any musings on invoking the collective defense clause would only exacerbate tensions, when the objective is to de-escalate it.

The envoys in Brussels sided squarely with the U.S in the dispute with Iran, according to Stoltenberg, condemning Tehran’s “destabilizing” actions in the region, including “support for terrorist groups.”

Zarif Awaiting Visa for Trip to UN This Week (7:22 p.m.)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hasn’t received a visa to travel to the U.S. to attend meetings later this week at the United Nations, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Prior to last week’s strike on Soleimani, Zarif had planned to take part in a debate on Thursday at the UN Security Council on the topic of multilateralism. Even before Soleimani’s killing, the Trump administration often waited until the last moment to approve visas for Zarif and his aides, usually with severe travel restrictions included.

As part of its agreement to host the UN headquarters, the U.S. is obligated to approve visas for official travel to the global body.

The U.S. and Iranian missions to the UN didn’t immediately reply to questions about the status of the visa request. The U.S. mission on Monday slammed Russia and China for blocking a Security Council statement supported by 27 countries speaking out against the “Iran-orchestrated attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad” late last year, a move it said undermined “the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises.”

U.K. ‘Urges Restraint on All Sides’ (15:45 p.m.)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of ministers including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace later on Monday to discuss the Middle East, and the government “is urging restraint on all sides”.