Pentagon chief: Russia ‘modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal’

5
Jared Gans
·2 min read

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia is “modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal” as its invasion of Ukraine continues and Russian President Vladimir Putin has made threats about using nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Austin spoke on Friday at a ceremony for the new head of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), Anthony Cotton. The agency is responsible for strategic nuclear deterrence, nuclear operations and missile defense. Cotton took over for Charles Richard, who had served in the role since 2019 and retired Friday.

Austin acknowledged several challenges facing STRATCOM in the near future, including the expanding Russian nuclear arsenal and Chinese nuclear forces that are growing, modernizing and diversifying.

“And as the Kremlin continues its cruel and unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine, the whole world has seen Putin engage in deeply irresponsible nuclear saber-rattling,” he said.

“So make no mistake. Nuclear powers have a profound responsibility to avoid provocative behavior, and to lower the risk of proliferation, and to prevent escalation and nuclear war,” he continued.

Putin this week insisted that Russia’s nuclear arsenal would only be a “factor of deterrence” in the war with Ukraine, but he has repeatedly made threats throughout the nine-month war that have concerned U.S. and other officials worldwide.

He has said that Russia would be willing to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory, but has clarified that includes the four regions of Ukraine that Russia seized and illegally annexed through illegitimate referendums in September.

The referendums in the four regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — passed overwhelmingly but were condemned as not free or fair by much of the international community.

Putin said in October that Russia does not intend to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but President Biden questioned his intentions, noting that the Russian president repeatedly talks about nuclear weapons.

Austin said STRATCOM’s goal is to deter conflict and keep the peace, which he said means a secure, safe and effective U.S. nuclear arsenal as the “ultimate backstop” against attacks on the U.S. and its allies.

“And we all understand that nuclear deterrence isn’t just a numbers game,” he said. “In fact, that sort of thinking can spur a dangerous arms race.”

He said STRATCOM is developing capabilities to prevent conflict and integrate its abilities across all domains, including space and cyberspace.

Austin said Cotton has had a “tremendous” career and thanked him in advance for what he would bring to the agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia wants 'hundreds' of ballistic missiles from Iran and is offering 'unprecedented' military support in return, UK envoy says

    According to reports, senior Biden administration officials say Russia may give Iran air defense systems and helicopters as part of its support.

  • Lukashenko delusional about NATO wanting to seize Belarus and start war in Donbas

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that the West wanted to start a war in Donbas after the protests in Belarus in 2020. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote: "You were preparing for it [i.

  • Suspicious thugs, weapons and propaganda found at Moscow-linked Orthodox Church premises

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has found suspicious persons, unregistered weapons and Russian propaganda at premises belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Kyiv and Kherson oblasts.

  • Russians actively looking for partisans in Crimea

    The Russian invaders are intensifying counter-subversive measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) Quote: "There (in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea - ed.

  • China wants to buy more oil from Saudi Arabia – and that could eat away at the dollar, a think tank strategist says

    If Saudi Arabia agrees to accept yuan payments for its crude exports, that could eat away at the dollar's dominance, a think tank strategist said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Iran Support of Russian Military Set to Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is now likely the top military backer of Russia the UK said, as it looks to expand its missile strikes against Ukraine’s national infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutUS Probes FTX Founder for Fraud, Examines Cash Flows to BahamasSeparately, the ch

  • In Moscow, "mobilisation ended", over 10 men taken from street human rights activists

    The military enlistment office of the Tverskoy District of the city of Moscow raided conscripts, and more than 10 people were taken from the street. Source: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet, quoting the human rights centre Memorial Details: Human rights activists reported that on Friday [9 December] more than 10 people were captured on the street and taken to the military enlistment office.

  • Ukraine atomic agency says Russian forces abducted two nuclear plant staff

    Ukraine's atomic power agency accused Russian forces on Friday of abducting two senior Ukrainian staff at a Russian-occupied nuclear power station and detaining a third. Energoatom said the two who were seized at the Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine were beaten before being driven off in an "unknown direction" on Thursday. It said the third worker, who was detained, was responsible for safety at the plant, which was captured by Russian troops soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine but is still operated by Ukrainian staff.

  • Head of Luhansk Oblast reports Ukrainian troops few kilometres off Kreminna

    Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Ukrainian military approached the city of Kreminna and currently are at a distance of several kilometres away. Source: Haidai on air during the joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "Our troops are a few kilometres away from Kreminna.

  • Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort. The order would be part of a push by the White House's National Space Council to modernize U.S. space regulation, which has failed to keep up with the increasingly ambitious pace of private-sector investment and development. The order, slated to be ready for Biden to sign by early 2023, is meant to simplify licensing procedures under existing laws for more routine space activities like launching rockets and deploying satellites, said one of the sources, who asked not to be named.

  • Mark Davis: It’s good that Brittney Griner is free. But did Biden press Russia enough?

    You can be happy the basketball star is home and still question the Biden administration’s efforts to help ex-Marine Paul Whelan. [Opinion]

  • Incoming House Foreign Affairs chairman favors heavily arming Ukraine "100%"

    GOP Rep. Michael McCaul says U.S. military aid that's "destroying the Russian military" has been a "pretty good investment."

  • Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working

    Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.

  • No civilians left on Kinburn Spit, only invaders

    There are no longer any civilians on the Kinburn Spit, which is still under the control of the Russian occupiers. Source: "Radio Svoboda", quoting Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

  • Soaring current account surplus fails to cover up cracks in Russian economy

    Russia's current account surplus more than doubled year-on-year to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion, the central bank said on Friday, giving much-needed fiscal wriggle room as the country's economy heads into 2023 on shaky ground. This year, Russia is on track to post a record high current account surplus after its imports of goods and services fell due to Western sanctions while globally high commodity prices boosted its export revenues. Exports rather than import compression are responsible for the majority of the rise, the Institute of International Finance has said.

  • Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

    In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?

  • "She wants to be trendy": Lukashenko indignant at Merkel's statement in support of Ukraine

    The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has reacted emotionally to a recent statement by Angela Merkel, in which the former German Chancellor said the Minsk Agreements had enabled Ukraine to become stronger and better at protecting itself from Russia.

  • China putting U.S. space assets at risk, senior U.S. officer says

    China is building capabilities that put most U.S. space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the U.S. Space Command said on Friday. Historically lagging in an area dominated by the United States and Russia, Beijing has made significant advances in recent years that have alarmed Washington and other Western nations, including testing an anti-satellite missile in 2007. U.S. Army General James H. Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, told reporters on a teleconference from Hawaii that such ASAT, or anti-satellite, tests congest space with debris.

  • Analysis-Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine unnerve some Western allies

    When NATO's 30 foreign ministers met in Bucharest in November to map out further aid plans for Ukraine and regional players under pressure from Russia, there was a notable ministerial absence: France. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was with President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the United States, although U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken managed to make it to Bucharest. For European allies, especially eastern states closer to the front lines, it was one more reason to fret about French policy on Ukraine and whether it is a weak link in the Western alliance that has been bolstering Kyiv against Russia's invasion.

  • Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'

    Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The latest battles of Russia's 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin triumphantly — and illegally — claimed to have annexed in late September. The fighting indicates Russia's struggle to establish control of those regions and Ukraine's persistence to reclaim them.