Pentagon chief says he's looking into 'deeply disturbing' video of a female Marine tearfully calling out the Corps for its reaction to sexual assault

A screenshot from a Marine's viral TikTok video on sexual assault. TikTok/@gwotthot

The defense secretary responded to a Marine's video alleging that a man who assaulted her would stay in the Corps.

"This is exactly why f---ing females in the military f---ing kill themselves," she says through tears.

Lloyd Austin said that the video was "deeply disturbing" and that he would make sure she received help.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The secretary of defense responded to a viral video of a Marine tearfully saying that a man who had admitted to sexually assaulting her had been allowed to stay in the Corps.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok on Thursday, the woman alleged that a commanding general, despite having evidence and an admission of guilt, decided to permit the man to remain in the service. Insider was not able to independently verify these claims. Marine representatives said on Friday that they were investigating.

In a video posted earlier that day, the woman, whom an advocacy group identified as a sergeant, expressed frustration that the Corps did not take care of her the way it had promised it would. She said the man who assaulted her would be given an honorable discharge.

She said that when she learned that the man would be allowed to stay in the service, she made another video. "This is exactly why f---ing females in the military f---ing kill themselves," she said in that video.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called the video "deeply disturbing" on Fridaywhen asked about it during his first press briefing since taking charge of the Pentagon. "I've asked my staff for additional information."

"We have to get the facts," he said. "We have to understand what just happened."

"I care about each and every one of our troops," the secretary added. "I'm going to ask that her chain of command makes sure that someone is looking out after her needs and is making sure that we're taking care of her."

Story continues

The Corps said in a statement that the service is "aware of the video and is gathering all the details of the situation." The service stressed that "sexual assault is a crime, is unacceptable, and violates our core values of honor, courage, and commitment."

The Marines did not respond to requests for comment on what steps are being taken to provide support for the woman in the video.

The scourge of sexual assault in the military is one that has yet to be properly addressed, despite strong condemnations by Pentagon leaders.

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously said that sexual assault in the armed forces as a cancer, writing in a 2018 memo that "sexual assault is one of the most destructive factors in building a mission-focused military."

The same year that memo was sent out, the defense department saw an alarming 13% increase in reports of sexual assault over the previous year. 2019 saw a another 3% increase.

Almost immediately after taking office as the new defense secretary, Austin sent out a memo vowing to make combatting sexual assault a priority in the department and pressing military leaders to report on their efforts to address this longstanding problem.

Read the original article on Business Insider