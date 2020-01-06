Pentagon chief says ‘no decision whatsoever’ to leave Iraq after memo confusion

There has been ‘no decision whatsoever’ to pull troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday after a Defense Department memo to an Iraqi military official surfaced discussing moving U.S. forces.

On Sunday, Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops from the country after the United States conducted a drone strike killing top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

The United States has accused Soleimani of escalating attacks on U.S. personnel and bearing responsibility for roadside bombs that had killed hundreds of U.S. service members.

“There’s been no decision made to leave Iraq, period,” Esper told reporters.

On Monday, a memo surfaced in the media discussing the withdrawal of U.S. forces. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, said the memo was a mistake and did not reflect the current position of the Pentagon.

Both Esper and Milley said that the United States is currently repositioning forces to bolster force protection. Milley said the military is moving troops by helicopter throughout the country, and bringing in some through Kuwait to boost defenses. Last week the Pentagon deployed about 3,500 additional troops from Fort Bragg, N.C., to be able to add defenses throughout the region and respond to any Iranian retaliation.

Iran has vowed revenge for the Soleimani’s killing, promising to target U.S. service members.

The U.S. currently has about 5,200 troops in Iraq, a residual force from the U.S. and coalition campaign to defeat the Islamic State.

NATO on Saturday announced that it was suspending its train and advise mission in Iraq, citing security concerns. Those forces instead will focus on their own security, according to Canada, which currently leads the training mission.