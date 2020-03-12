Pentagon chief says all options on table after Iraq rocket attack

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that all options were on the table after a rocket attack in Iraq killed one British and two American troops, an attack he said was by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups.

"Yesterday's attack by Iranian backed Shia militia groups, consisted of multiple indirect fires that originated from a stationary platform and was clearly targeting coalition and partnered forces on Camp Taji," Esper told reporters.

"Let me be clear, the United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies," Esper said.

"All options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence," he added. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)