Pentagon chief urges immediate reduction in Taliban violence

  • Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin smiles as he speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 / 2

Pentagon Austin

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin smiles as he speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his first news conference as Pentagon chief, said Friday that progress toward peace in Afghanistan and an end to U.S. military involvement there depends on the Taliban reducing attacks.

“The violence must decrease now,” he told reporters.

Austin, a retired four-star Army general who oversaw U.S. forces in Afghanistan and across the Mideast for three years during the Obama administration, said the Biden administration is “methodically and deliberately" assessing its next steps in Afghanistan, where U.S. troops have been present for nearly 20 years.

The U.S. has about 2,500 troops there, and Austin said there would be no “hasty” withdrawal.

Under a deal with the Taliban struck by the Trump administration one year ago this month, the United States promised a phased withdrawal of troops, so that by May 1, 2021, all foreign troops would be gone. For its part, the Taliban committed to starting peace talks with the Afghan government, ending attacks on American forces, and publicly renouncing all ties to al-Qaida and other extremist groups.

Austin suggested the Taliban are not meeting their commitments.

In remarks earlier Friday to a virtual meeting of the Munich Security Conference, President Joe Biden gave no indication of his plan for troop levels in Afghanistan. He pledged to support the peace process and to ensure that Afghanistan does not revert to being a launching pad for international terrorist attacks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in remarks following Biden's address, said her government is willing to keep troops in Afghanistan longer if needed to ensure that the country does not descend into chaos.

“Withdrawal must not mean that the wrong forces get the upper hand again,” she said.

The U.S. allies in NATO now have more troops in Afghanistan than does the United States, and they are awaiting Washington’s decision on whether to stick to the May 1 deadline. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday the allies are holding out hope for a “re-energized” peace process that could lead to a cease-fire as a step toward a final political settlement. Short of that, the choices for the U.S. and NATO are difficult.

“We are faced with very hard and difficult dilemmas,” Stoltenberg told reporters after Austin and his fellow NATO defense ministers consulted by video teleconference. “Because, if we stay beyond May 1, we risk more violence, we risk more attacks against our own troops, and we risk, of course, also to be part of a continued presence in Afghanistan that will be difficult. But, if we leave, then we also risk that the gains we have made are lost and that Afghanistan again could become a safe haven for international terrorists.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lawmakers set resolution condemning China over Hong Kong rights

    Members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bipartisan resolution on Friday condemning actions by the Chinese government and local authorities in Hong Kong that they said violated rights and freedoms in the city. The resolution adds to growing calls in the U.S. Congress for President Joe Biden's administration to push Communist Party rulers in Beijing to respect human rights.

  • Staying in Afghanistan

    Madeleine Albright wrote a column for CNN titled “It’s time for the US to make good with Afghanistan.” The author and title ring so thoroughly of long-forgotten causes and names, it might as well be the Reverend Jim Bakker: It’s time for Ike Turner to make good with Tina. And yet, American troops are still in Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they entered. It was over twelve years ago that Barack Obama ran on the idea that Iraq had distracted us from Afghanistan. Even after a surge and overseeing the capture and death of Osama bin Laden, Obama found himself distracted from the war that won’t end. He moved on to Libya, back to Iraq, and then, surreptitiously into Syria. The war in Afghanistan kept going. We even had the typical post-war document dump — The Afghanistan Papers — in late 2019. In there we learned that military brass and elected officials had spent two decades lying to themselves when they weren’t consciously lying to the public. Metrics were invented to show progress and get people new stars on their shoulders. And slowly, slowly, the Taliban just retook control of the countryside. My favorite revelation, from early in the war, was a perceptive memo from Donald Rumsfeld: “We are never going to get the U.S. military out of Afghanistan unless we take care to see that there is something going on that will provide the stability that will be necessary for us to leave.” What do you think we’ll find now that will provide stability? Albright’s intervention outlines the stakes. She begins by noting that the Taliban have embarked on a campaign of assassinations against civic leaders and have rolled back women’s rights where they have taken control of territory. Another refugee crisis could result if the U.S. doesn’t turn things around. Perhaps state collapse. Her suggestion is that the United States should take the occasion of Taliban malfeasance and defection from their agreements to delay or outright cancel U.S. troop drawdowns. So far, no sign of stability in Afghanistan. What else? Well, as usual, we need “closer coordination with NATO allies” on Afghanistan, though she hints that this isn’t primarily about Afghanistan but helping “the broader goal of rebuilding America’s transatlantic relationships.” It’s almost as if the reasons to continue engaging in Afghanistan aren’t primarily about Afghanistan. Has anyone tried to explain in Pashto that the United States is hoping to get Germany to fall in love with Washington again alongside the moonlit Toba Kakar mountains? In any case, NATO seems interested in a date with America. Maybe a dash toward the Hindu Kush. Almost simultaneously with Albright’s column, headlines went out across the world: “NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rejects early military pullout from Afghanistan.” By “early,” the news writer means a military pullout at the time NATO agreed to pull out. Still, we haven’t found Rumsfeld’s needed source of stability in Afghanistan. Maybe there is more. Besides NATO allies, Albright holds that we need to engage diplomatically with regional partners. Albright doesn’t name names or quite say it out loud, but the implication is that we need to get Pakistan in line. One suspects or worries she also has in mind Chinese cooperation. “In the long term, Afghanistan will only be able to secure its territory and population only if neighboring countries desist from pushing their narrow interests or playing the role of the spoiler,” Albright writes. So, after 20 years and before exit, the United States must begin completely reformulating Afghanistan’s foreign relations and satisfying or mollifying the interests of its neighbors in their state. Sounds like a tall order to me, especially at this late date. But are we going to get any native source of stability in Afghanistan? Albright has one suggestion: “an independent, third party mediator” to help broker another agreement and set of guarantees between the Afghan government that exists (somewhat) in Kabul, and the Taliban (which rule just about everywhere beyond Kabul). The mediator would “help work through complex and divisive issues in order to support and reach a political settlement.” Including guaranteeing human rights. Who is this mediator? What is the nature of their independence? Well, who’s to say. TBD. We’re not in a rush here. In case it hasn’t come through yet, there is nothing “going on that will provide the stability that will be necessary.” So, there it is. Until we are finally disabused of the fantasy that we can manage, with our European friends, all the domestic politics and foreign policy of a people who are nothing like us, in such a way that they run to our benefit in perpetuity without us, we are never leaving Afghanistan.

  • Georgia Republicans in sweeping new effort to make it harder to vote

    Bill that would restrict early voting on Sundays denounced as ‘concerted effort to suppress the votes of Black Georgians’ Voters at the Dunbar neighborhood center in Atlanta. Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, said there was no justification for the bill. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA Sign up for the Fight to Vote newsletter Georgia Republicans have unveiled sweeping new legislation that would make it dramatically harder to vote in the state, following an election with record turnout and surging participation among Black voters. The measure is one of the most brazen efforts to make it harder to vote in America in recent years. The bill would block officials from offering early voting on Sundays, a day traditionally used by Black churches to mobilize voters as part of a “souls to the polls” effort. It would place new limits on the use of mail-in ballot dropboxes, restrict who can handle an absentee ballot, and require voters to provide their driver’s license number or a copy of other identification with their application for a mail-in ballot. It would also require voters to provide the same driver’s license information on the mail-in ballot itself or the last four digits of their social security number if they do not have an acceptable ID. The bill gives voters less time to request and return mail-in ballots, not only moving up the deadline to return an application but also limiting requests to start 78 days ahead of an election instead of the current 180. It requires election officials to reject ballots mistakenly cast in the wrong precinct and bans organizers from offering food or water to voters standing in line to cast a ballot. “With exacting precision, the bill targets voters of color,” said Nse Ufot, chief of the New Georgia Project, one of the groups that mobilized voters of color in Georgia. “Georgia Republicans saw what happens when Black voters are empowered and show up at the polls, and now they’re launching a concerted effort to suppress the votes and voices of Black Georgians.” Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, one of the groups that helped mobilize Black voters last year, said there was no justification for the bill. One of the ways Butler’s group helped voters ahead of the election was by assisting them in returning their absentee ballot applications to election officials. The Republican proposal would prohibit that. “There’s no reason for it other than this ideology and this misinformation that there was fraud. There was no fraud in the election. The governor, everyone said there was no fraud,” she said in an interview. In a hearing on Thursday, Barry Fleming, the bill’s sponsor, said the changes to early voting were an attempt to create uniformity across the state. He said the effort to shorten the mail-in voting period was an attempt to make it overlap with in-person voting. The effort to shorten mail-in voting comes after many voters saw severe delays in getting their mail-in ballots because of delays with the United States Postal Service and overwhelmed election offices. About one-third of early votes in the state were from Black voters and Joe Biden overwhelmingly won the mail-in vote in Georgia. “His newfound problem with early voting is simple: too many Black Georgians used it, and Republicans were humiliated,” said Seth Bringman, a spokesman for Fair Fight action, the civic action group led by Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate. “Instead of listening to desires of conspiracy theorists and insurrectionists, he should listen to the thousands of early voters in his district from both parties.” Republicans pledged the changes in Georgia after Joe Biden narrowly carried the state in November and Jon Ossoff and the Rev Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, won stunning upsets over Republican incumbents in November. State officials, including Republicans, have said repeatedly there was no evidence of fraud in the elections, but Republicans have vowed to impose new restrictions anyway. A separate bill under consideration in the state senate would eliminate no-excuse absentee voting, something Republicans wrote into law in 2005, allowing people to vote by mail only if they are 75 or older or have an excuse. Republicans made the bill public a little over an hour before a hearing, giving the public and lawmakers little time to review what was in it. More than two dozen groups wrote to Fleming on Thursday, urging him to pause further consideration of the measure. “It contains a set of proposals that would have devastating consequences for voting rights in Georgia,” they wrote. “It is absolutely unacceptable that legislators, voting rights advocates, and the people of Georgia have been blindsided by this release.” The effort in Georgia comes amid a nationwide push, led by Republicans, to enact a wave of new voting restrictions after the 2020 election. There are at least 165 bills pending in 33 states that would make it harder to vote, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice. “The right lost! So now they are trying to change the rules and make it harder to vote,” Deborah Scott, the executive director of Georgia Stand-Up, another group that worked to mobilize Black voters, said in an email. “It is a shame that in 2021 Black and brown people in Georgia have to continue to fight for our citizenship rights.”

  • U.S. defense secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s shameful assault on democracy | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to Haiti’s spiraling political crisis may be motivated by wariness of entangling the U.S. in a neighbor’s affairs, or adding another challenge to the Administration’s extremely full plate. But Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse

  • U.S. rescinds Trump White House claim that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran

    The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay: Pakistani envoy to U.S.

    The United States should consult the Taliban on any extension of a May 1 deadline for a full U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and should not decide unilaterally, the Pakistani ambassador to the United States said on Friday. Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan's comments come as the Biden administration conducts a review of a February 2020 deal with the Taliban that is expected to determine whether it will meet the deadline to withdraw the last U.S. soldiers from America's longest war. U.S. and European officials say the Taliban have not fulfilled commitments they made in the accord and that conditions are not conducive to advancing the peace process amid a surge in violence blamed on the insurgents.

  • Israel says Equatorial Guinea to move embassy to Jerusalem

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Equatorial Guinea would move its embassy to Jerusalem in the latest sign of improving ties with African nations. Kosovo and Malawi have also announced plans to open embassies in Jerusalem. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally.

  • Harris says 2.5 million women leaving workforce is ‘national emergency’

    ‘Our economy cannot fully recover,’ said Vice President Harris, ‘unless women can participate fully.’ According to the Labor Department, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 1.8 million men have left the workforce, compared to 2.5 million women. On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris called those statistics a “national emergency” that may be addressed in the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration’s new strategy to address the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 'Switch off lightbulbs:' president asks Mexicans to ration power as Texas limits fuel

    Mexico's president asked consumers on Thursday to use less electricity in the evenings as a measure to help overcome shortages of natural gas from Texas, which is seeking to ban exports of the fuel during freezing weather. Mexico generates the majority of its power from natural gas, mostly imported from the United States. Latin America's second-largest economy has reeled as imports via pipeline from Texas dropped by about 75% over the last week, causing billions of dollars of losses on power outages and factory closures.

  • Fact check: Fake Nancy Pelosi quote on Trump impeachment trial acquittal

    There is no evidence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying it would be a "cold day in hell" before former President Donald Trump gets acquitted again.

  • Editorial: Slowing the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could bolster peace talks

    A delay in the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces could pressure the Taliban to engage in good-faith negotiations with the Afghan government.

  • Teachers Unions Say CDC Reopening Guidelines Are Fine, if You’ve Got Cash

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/AlamyAfter weeks of what President Joe Biden might dub “mistakes in the communication” on where the White House stands on one of the most critical provisions in the government’s guidelines for reopening public schools, the administration is finally in sync with scientific experts on vaccinations for teachers.But while most teachers’ unions and rank-and-file educators support the guidelines, some teachers say that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on vaccinations don’t always account for conditions on the ground—and that agreement on the theory doesn’t mean much if there’s no money to put that theory into practice.“If you want to do the CDC recommendations around physical distancing, you probably need to hire more educators, and you probably need to pay for doubling the amount of school buses, you might need to double the number of bus drivers,” said Andrew Crook, national press secretary for the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest labor union for teachers. “And that costs money.”“State and local leaders cannot pick and choose which guidelines to follow and which students get resources to keep them safe,” said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the country. “And too many schools do not have in place the basic protections that the CDC has said are universally required.”The push and pull is between teachers who say that the CDC’s guidelines need funding to back them up, and newly budget-conscious Republicans who have accused Biden of listening to unions instead of scientists—even though many of them have indicated that they’re not interested in funding initiatives that scientists say are necessary for safe reopening.Biden Proposes Sweeping Immigration Reform, but Hopefuls Say They’ve Been Burned BeforeSince the first days of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 500,000 lives in the United States since last winter, Biden has committed to centering his response to the crisis on the consensus of the nation’s leading doctors, epidemiologists and disease scientists."Our national strategy is comprehensive—it’s based on science, not politics. It’s based on truth, not denial,” Biden said during remarks on the pandemic during his first full day in office, when he announced a slew of executive actions aimed at helping address the pandemic. Scientists, he promised, would “work free from political interference,” allowed to make recommendations based on “science and health alone, not what the political consequences are.”Biden’s “listen to the science” catchphrase was, in part, intended to contrast his pandemic response to that of his predecessor in the Oval Office, whose persistent—and occasionally ludicrous—hostility to the basic tenets of science were criticized by health experts as exacerbating the pandemic’s effects. The Biden administration, however, has been wobbly on that commitment in recent weeks on the issue of reopening schools.Two weeks ago, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, indicated that upcoming guidance on school reopening would allow for kids to return to in-person instruction without mandatory vaccinations for educators. Walensky’s comments kickstarted a weeks-long pushmi-pullyu over vaccinations for teachers, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying that Walensky was speaking in her personal capacity and Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly dodging questions on The Today Show about whether teachers were safe without vaccinations.Eventually, Psaki cleared up the confusion—“Neither the president nor the vice president believe it is a requirement… to reopen schools, but we believe that teachers should be prioritized,” she told reporters on Tuesday—but Republicans, never close to teacher’s unions to begin with, have attempted to use the waffling as proof that the administration is kowtowing to teachers instead of scientific consensus.“The shifting positions and contradictory statements from the Biden administration concern us because parents need certainty,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the top Republican on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, wrote in a letter to the administration, released on Thursday. In the letter, co-signed by Reps. H. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Brett Guthrie (R-KY), top Republicans on the committee’s oversight and health subcommittees, respectively, Rodgers said that the party is growing concerned that “politics may be overtaking science in the Biden administration,” leading to “unnecessary, prolonged school closures.”That talking point is similar to those launched by other Republicans on Capitol Hill and elsewhere throughout the country who say the CDC’s new school guidelines create too many barriers for reopening. Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida and other public-leaning Republican officials have said the agency’s own science—science to which the Biden team promised to listen—suggests that transmission in schools is low and that schools should reopen immediately.Those officials say union pressure is to blame.The Virus Isn’t Keeping Kids Out of School. The Unions Are.“I think you could say there were two promises that the Biden team —driven by the scientists and unity—and the school example calls into question whether they are going to follow the science and data or special interests,” one former senior Trump official said.In announcing the new guidelines, Walensky recognized transmission in schools was low but said local jurisdictions should implement stringent social distancing and universal mask wearing when community transmission was high.“If levels of community transmission rise into high levels, as is currently the case in over 90 percent of our counties, schools should require physical distancing of at least six feet, and reduce sports and other extracurricular activities,” Walensky said during a briefing with reporters last week, adding that the agency was “not mandating that schools reopen.” Walensky said schools in high-transmission areas should consider adopting a hybrid-learning model.“If we are at such high levels of transmission, we are advocating for, perhaps, more virtual instruction. And then, if impossible, to do the six feet distancing,” she said.The guidelines released last week are not drastically different from the ones issued in the Trump administration in July. Those guidelines, outlined by former CDC Director Robert Redfield, also suggested students stay six feet apart from one another and that schools in communities with high transmission consider staying closed.Walensky told reporters Wednesday that she knows “not everybody is happy” with the CDC’s school guidance recommendations.“I sleep at night because I know it was science-based,” Walensky told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.“One thing that I think is not well understood is that any activity has some level of risk. But there's also definite harm in keeping schools closed. And those harms are educational. We know that poor kids are much less likely to be able to successfully progress from distance learning,” said Tom Frieden, the former director of the CDC under the Obama administration. “There are many important reasons to keep schools open. But it also has to be done safely in a way that is supportive of teachers and staff and addresses concerns. You'll never get to a perfect situation where you have everybody vaccinated and wonderful ventilation between every pupil and every student. It is just not going to happen. But we need to do everything possible.”Both the NEA and the AFT back the current guidelines, as do most of the major state chapters. Most educators are willing to head back to in-person education, according to membership surveys, as long as teachers are given priority in receiving vaccines and other safety measures are put in place. According to an AFT survey, teachers place vaccinating school staff only behind mandating the use of masks in schools as the most important criterion for safely reopening schools, and nearly two out of three teachers say that prioritizing instructor vaccination is essential in order to reopen schools.Part of that, Crook said, is an understanding that many schools are already back open, to one degree or another.“A lot of the teachers are back,” Crook said. “It’d be weird to have a mandate when you’ve got 65 percent of schools already offering in-person instruction—that doesn’t make sense. What would you do, take teachers out of the classroom who are already back in the classroom until they got the vaccine?”But there are local unions that have called for universal vaccinations for teachers before full in-person instruction returns. Those calls largely come from education associations in localities dealing with intense outbreaks, or in states where authorities haven’t prioritized educators for vaccinations while still insisting on sending kids back to the classroom full time.“Educators cannot support a broad physical reopening of schools until school staff required to work in person have access to vaccinations, L.A. County is out of the purple tier and reaches much lower community transmission rate, and all schools have strict multi-layered mitigation strategies in place—such as COVID testing, physical distancing, use of masks, hand hygiene, and isolation/quarantine procedures,” Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of United Teachers Los Angeles, said on Tuesday, after Los Angeles County reached California’s revised guidelines for reopening elementary schools.AFT has backed up the Los Angeles teacher’s union, Crook said, because of the dire conditions on the ground in Los Angeles.“It's not really in the red—it’s in the purple zone,” Crook said, using the shorthand for California’s color-coded tracking system to denote community spread of the coronavirus, in which purple indicates the most severe spread. “In that district, which is a majority Latino district, the number of multi-generational households and kind of infection rates—kids that go to LAUSD schools have just been on the front line of that… I think that’s why you had people like the superintendent saying, well, we actually need the vaccine to be a prerequisite.”The bigger concern among education unions isn’t so much the substance of the guidelines as much as whether Congress will provide the funding to make them happen. Most unions say that they’re fully in support of the Biden administration‘s “priority but not prerequisite” guidelines on vaccinations for teachers in most circumstances— provided the government funds expanded testing, more socially distant teaching environments, and modernizing antiquated ventilation systems.“When you have all those things in place, then let’s get everybody in school—let’s have face-to-face instruction, and the vaccination then will just be one of those things that will help assure us and keep us more comfortable,” said Ron Martin, a middle school social studies teacher in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council. “But if we can’t do those other things, then we absolutely have to have the vaccination for a good majority of our educators.”Martin said that passage of the American Rescue Plan, Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes $130 billion earmarked for safely reopening schools, is critical to those plans—but that in the meantime, the actions of state and local officials are doing more to hamper safe in-person instruction than unions.“In Wisconsin, our state legislature doesn’t seem to think that wearing a mask will help mitigate the transmission of COVID,” Martin said. “Then the CDC and everyone else is telling us that masks are necessary—and it’s not just for our schools but our communities—we have to make sure that that’s in place.”--with additional reporting by Erin BancoRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Exclusive: IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from, sources say

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog found uranium particles at two Iranian sites it inspected after months of stonewalling, diplomats say, and it is preparing to rebuke Tehran for failing to explain, possibly complicating U.S. efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy. The find and Iran's response risk hurting efforts by the new U.S. administration to restore Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, which President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump abandoned. Although the sites where the material was found are believed to have been inactive for nearly two decades, opponents of the nuclear deal, such as Israel, say evidence of undeclared nuclear activities shows that Iran has not been acting in good faith.

  • Massachusetts' Charlie Baker joins governors facing COVID criticism

    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who has regularly polled as the most popular governor in the country, is facing declining fundraising numbers amid rising criticism for his handling of the coronavirus, stirring questions about whether he'll seek re-election next year or even try to pass the torch early.Why it matters: Increasingly, the nation's governors are under growing scrutiny for their states' infection and death rates, economic losses and vaccine plans. Democratic governors representing two of the most populous states — Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York — are fighting for their political survival.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe departure of Donald Trump as president has removed a foil many governors used to explain problems with their state COVID relief efforts.Details: In Massachusetts, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has sharply increased her fundraising while Baker’s has declined. They are up for reelection in 2022.Campaign finance reports show she ended last month with $1.95 million cash on hand; he finished with $590,000. She grew her balance by nearly 10% during 2020; his declined by over 35%.Seniors in the state are complaining about long lines and confusing vaccination signups.Lawmakers at every level are angry, too, and there are lingering questions about why a medical mecca has had high case and death rates.A recent Boston Globe headline questioned the vaunted management skills of Baker, a former health care executive and state budget chief.A Boston Herald columnist recently raised the specter of Baker taking a golden parachute by heading two newly merged health care companies — Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, where Baker previously served as CEO.Campaign spokesman Jim Conroy said: “Governor Baker's top priority and focus remains managing the Commonwealth through the pandemic, rather than electoral politics.”The intrigue: While Massachusetts is an overwhelmingly blue state, it has a history of electing Republican governors. Two recent ones — Bill Weld and Paul Cellucci — presaged Baker and Polito by running in tandem with their lieutenant governors before passing off the corner office.Weld left Cellucci as governor in 1997 during a failed quest to become U.S. ambassador to Mexico. Cellucci left Jane Swift as governor in 2001 after winning confirmation as ambassador to Canada.Baker served both Weld and Cellucci as secretary of Administration and Finance. Polito has been a loyal Baker ally, and Massachusetts has a relatively thin Republican bench.But, but, but: Local politicos have noted that Baker spent much of the past year coping with COVID-19, impinging on his political activity and making fundraising appear unseemly.He also raised money during his first two campaigns in large chunks through a political action committee that could accept donations exceeding the $1,000 limit on individual contributions.One Baker adviser told Axios that once Baker leaves office — almost certainly not before any term ends — the governor is unlikely to assume a CEO role.Baker's problems could be worse — just look at some of his counterparts. In California, Newsom faces a threatened recall effort. In New York, Cuomo faces the wrath of state lawmakers — and potential legal jeopardy.Cuomo won rave reviews and an Emmy and wrote a book after his televised omnipresence while the coronavirus ravaged New York last spring. Now he faces federal investigations into his handling of nursing home deaths and accusations of browbeating his medical advisers.Newsom was criticized for his state’s COVID resurgence, stringent lockdowns and his personal behavior, including eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant Napa Valley without apparent social distancing.What we're watching: Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, has been weighing a bid for governor, and a Democratic former state senator has already declared his candidacy.Another high-profile Democrat, former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, lost a primary campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Edward J. Markey last fall. He has said he has no immediate plans to run for any other elective office, but recently launched a grassroots organizing effort.Editor’s note: Updates with comment from Baker spokesman, and adjusts speculation about potential next jobs.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The social cost of carbon might be the most important number on climate change

    Economists are urging the U.S. government to adopt a higher number for the social cost of carbon emissions.Why it matters: The social cost of carbon might be the single most important number on climate change, one that helps decide how much we're willing to invest to slow global warming — and how much we actually value the future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: On Monday, prominent economists Nicholas Stern and Joseph Stiglitz published a paper making the case that the U.S. needs to reassess how it calculates the social cost of carbon.The social cost of carbon reflects the ultimate estimated dollar price to society for every new metric ton of carbon dioxide emitted. Under President Obama's administration, the figure was estimated at $50 per metric ton by 2030, in 2007 dollars.In one of his first actions in office, President Trump essentially threw out Obama's calculations, eventually resulting in a cost of between $2–$7 — so low that carbon restrictions of almost any kind would be economically infeasible.Stern and Stiglitz, reevaluating the economic models used to estimate future climate damages and putting more value on the wellbeing of future generations, suggest a social cost at the upper end of a $50–$100 per metric ton range.What they're saying: "It is vital to get the number right — and by right, we mean higher than it has been in the past," Stern and Stiglitz wrote in a separate commentary. Be smart: The social cost of carbon represents the economic benefit that will come from reducing carbon emissions, which means that setting a higher cost justifies regulations that make emitting carbon more expensive.The number is also one of the best representations of what the present feels it owes future generations that will suffer the most from climate change — or benefit, if we can curb its worst effects. By the numbers: As part of its calculations for the social cost of carbon, the Obama administration used a discount rate of 3%, meaning that a dollar of climate damages a year from now would be valued 3% less than a dollar today.The discount rate reflects assumptions — partially wrapped up in interest rate levels — about how rich we expect future generations to be, and therefore how much we should be willing to spend in the present to save our descendants from damages.A 3% discount rate implies that to save $1 a century from now, it's only worth spending less than 5 cents today. Set the discount rate at 7% — as the Trump administration did — and we're essentially telling future generations they're on their own.Stern and Stiglitz — both citing ethical reasons and because today's ultra-low interest rates make them more pessimistic about the prosperity of future generations — urge adopting a lower discount rate, which in turn feeds into a higher social cost of carbon.Of note: That's exactly what New York did late last year, which led the state to estimate a social cost of carbon of $125 per metric ton.What to watch: On his first day in office, President Biden re-created an interagency working group on the social cost of greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, as well as other warming gases like methane — that Trump had disbanded, and he ordered it to update the figure within 30 days. Many experts believe the interim estimate could run as high as $125 per metric ton and could rise even higher by next January, when the final number is due.A high social cost of carbon would be essential to Biden's climate action goals, which include making the U.S. carbon neutral by 2050.Some economists argue the social cost of carbon should be even higher than what Stern and Stiglitz recommend, given the need to drive down carbon emissions immediately to avert dangerous climate change. I don't know what SCC will come out of that process. No one does.My best guess is that it'll be well over $100/t CO₂. That's also well over what Stern & Stiglitz recommend here.Key is for the SCC to be updated as science & economics advance. Process matters!— Gernot Wagner (@GernotWagner) February 15, 2021 The other side: On Tuesday, 11 business groups from the manufacturing and fossil fuel industries — which would bear much of the economic burden of a higher carbon cost — sent a letter to the White House urging "stakeholder input" on the new estimate.A high cost of carbon could be vulnerable in Republican-leaning courts, just as the Trump administration's estimate of the cost of methane — another greenhouse gas — was struck down by a federal judge last year because it only included domestic harms. The bottom line: Where we set the social cost of carbon tells us how we gauge a future-focused threat — and how much we value the generations to come.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. defense secretary calls for immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said there must be an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, but did not offer any hints about whether the United States would withdraw its troops by a May deadline. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is conducting a review of a February 2020 deal with the Taliban that is expected to determine whether it will meet the deadline to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from America's longest war.

  • U.S. attorney, FBI investigating Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths

    In recent weeks, the administration revealed that 15,000 long-term care residents have died, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.

  • California governor gets vaccine tour boost as recall looms

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the past two weeks doing a vaccination road show, traveling to inoculation sites to tout the state's rapidly improving coronavirus numbers and efforts to build an infrastructure to provide millions of shots every week. It's a good showcase for the governor who is barely two years into his first term but has seen his popularity fall and a recall election become increasingly likely. The six-stop tour serves the dual purpose of informing the public about his administration's vaccination efforts while presenting a campaign-friendly image of an in-charge executive.

  • Parris Island implements anti-extremism training following order from Pentagon

    In one class, senior drill instructors will lead recruits in a “heart to heart” discussion about personal conduct, a Parris Island spokesperson said.