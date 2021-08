The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThere is a civil war being waged in the global jihadist movement. This war has been raging for half a decade, and is being conducted across multiple continents and dozens of countries. Today, it threatens to tear Afghanistan apart and disrupt evacuation efforts. For the Taliban, this civil war means a chance at establishing its authority over all of Afghanistan. For ISIS, it is the group’s last best chance at being able to win in Afghanistan.As