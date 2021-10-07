Pentagon climate plan: war-fighting in hotter, harsher world

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Pentagon plan calls for incorporating the realities of a hotter, harsher Earth at every level in the U.S. military, from making worsening climate extremes a mandatory part of strategic planning to training troops how to secure their own water supplies and treat heat injury.

The Pentagon — whose jets, aircraft carriers, truck convoys, bases and office buildings cumulatively burn more oil than most countries — was among the federal agencies that President Joe Biden ordered to overhaul their climate-resilience plans when he took office in January. About 20 agencies were releasing those plans Thursday.

"These are essential steps, not just to meet a requirement, but to defend the nation under all conditions,'' Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote in a letter accompanying the Pentagon's climate plan.

It follows decades of U.S. military assessments that climate change is a threat to U.S. national security, given increased risks of conflict over water and other scarcer resources, threats to U.S. military installations and supply chains, and added risks to troops.

The U.S. military is the single largest institutional consumer of oil in the world, and as such a key contributor to the worsening climate globally. But the Pentagon plan focuses on adapting to climate change, not on cutting its own significant output of climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution.

It sketches out in businesslike terms the kind of risks U.S. forces face in the grim world ahead: Roadways collapsing under convoys as permafrost melts. Crucial equipment failing in extreme heat or cold. U.S. troops in dry regions overseas competing with local populations for dwindling water supplies, creating “friction or even conflict.”

Already, worsening wildfires in the U.S. West, fiercer hurricanes on the coasts and increasing heat in some areas are interrupting U.S. military training and readiness.

The new Department of Defense plan cites the example of Hurricane Michael in 2018, which hit Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. Beyond the $3 billion it cost to rebuild, the storm knocked out the country's top simulator and classroom training for F-22s stealth fighter jets for months. It was just one of several hurricanes and floods that have affected operations as U.S. bases in recent years.

The climate adaptation plan focuses on what it says is the need to incorporate accurate and current climate data and considerations into strategic, operational and tactical decision-making. That includes continued training of senior officers and others in what the report calls climate literacy.

“Failure to properly integrate a climate change understanding of related risks may significantly increase the Department’s adaptation and operating costs over time, ... imperil the supply chain, and/or result in degraded and outdated department capabilities,” the plan warns.

The Department of Defense since 2001 accounts for up to 80% of all U.S. energy consumption annually, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

A U.S. military focus on more energy-efficient equipment has reduced fossil-fuel use in some ways, and allowed some warships, for instance, to increase range and deployment times, the military says.

But the Pentagon's emphasis remains on its mission of maintaining the military's striking power. Thursday's plan suggests deploying climate-mitigation technology like battery storage and microgrids when that fits the U.S. defense mission. It suggests “exploring” — rather than mandating — steps like asking suppliers to report their own output of fossil-fuel pollution.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas-Oklahoma soon to be part of "SEC! SEC!"

    To get a glimpse of the Southeastern Conference's plan to dominate college football Saturdays, take a look at this weekend's schedule. In Dallas, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas play their annual matchup amid the revelry of the State Fair of Texas in late morning.

  • United Nations nuclear watchdog to brief wary Senate Democrats on Iran program

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez has invited the top United Nations nuclear watchdog for a briefing on Iran’s nuclear program that puts the top Senate Democrat on a collision course with President Joe Biden’s plan to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

  • Biden administration releases alarming reports on climate change challenges

    The reports from 23 federal agencies examine how climate change will disrupt nearly all aspects of life, including more traffic and disease.

  • CIA launches China initiative to combat rising threats

    The Central Intelligence Agency has created a new offshoot that will focus exclusively on the threats emanating from China.

  • Afghan evacuees face uncertain legal status in the U.S.

    In the next few weeks, more than 50,000 Afghan evacuees are set to leave U.S. military sites to resettle in communities across America.

  • Florida could lift 30-year ban on catching goliath grouper

    Florida's wildlife agency is proposing to lift its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers, arguing that the species' numbers have rebounded. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved a draft proposal on Wednesday to allow recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May. South Florida and the Florida Keys will be off-limits, and the size of the catch will be restricted to between 20 inches (51 centimeters) and 36 inches (91 centimeters).

  • GM, GE look to develop rare earth materials supply chain

    General Motors and General Electric are looking at developing a supply chain of rare earth materials that help make electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment. The companies said Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding between the automaker and GE Renewable Energy will evaluate options to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials as well as magnets, copper and electrical steel.

  • Dow Jones Posts Strong Gains, Nasdaq Rallies; These Growth Stocks Are Actionable Now

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in today's stock market and is several days into an attempted rally. At around 1:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq composite rose 1.6%. The Dow Jones traded up around 1.4%.

  • Doc Rivers explains what he wants to see more of from Sixers point guards

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers explains what he would like from his point guards on going forward.

  • Afghans could be refused asylum if they face ‘no real risk of harm’ from Taliban

    Afghans could have their asylum request rejected if it is judged they face “no real risk of harm” at home, under new Home Office guidance.

  • Latest California oil spill paints grim picture for future generations

    The fossil fuel industry’s grip on politicians blocked meaningful policies that could have protected our climate future and prevented these oil disasters.

  • Officer fired over photo of inmate in his underwear, NC sheriff says. ‘Not acceptable’

    The sheriff’s office said the booking photo, which was uploaded to its inmate list, was circulating social media.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 400 Points As Stocks Rally On Debt Deal; Breakouts To Watch

    Stocks held solid gains Thursday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 400 points to nearly retake its 50-day moving average.

  • Biden in Illinois to push vaccine mandates for large businesses

    President Joe Biden is in Illinois Thursday to promote his administration’s push for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for large employers, as a new White House report outlines the importance of those requirements in driving up vaccination rates and helping Americans return to work. "This extensive analysis looks at existing vaccination requirements in healthcare systems, educational institutions, businesses - and the public sector have seen vaccination rates already soar by 20%," White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday aboard Air Force One en route to Illinois.

  • U.S. plans for East Jerusalem consulate roil Israel

    Plans to re-open an American consulate in East Jerusalem serving Palestinians have prompted pushback from the Israeli government.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden says it wants to reopen the consulate to repair relations with the Palestinians, after it was closed by then-President Donald Trump.But right-wing Israeli lawmaker Nir Barkat has proposed a bill that would outlaw the planned reopening, which he said would undermine Israel's claim to Jerusalem."And we must do everything we can to maintain the unity of the city of Jerusalem. Such a move impedes and can actually damage - strategically damage - the relationship between Israel and the United States."Barkat was mayor of Jerusalem when Trump broke with decades of U.S. policy and moved the American embassy there from Tel Aviv."The move exhilarated Israel's right wing government but provoked violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops. A year later, the U.S. shuttered the East Jerusalem consulate, prompting Palestinian negotiator Saeb to say this: "This is a day of infamy for American diplomacy."Israel's new unity government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also opposes the reopening of the consulate, potentially boosting the chances of passage for Barkat's legislation."never did we give anybody consent to open up a diplomatic mission for Palestinians in the city of Jerusalem."U.S. officials have been largely reticent on the issue, saying only that the reopening process remains in effect.Asked whether precedent existed in U.S. diplomacy for opening a mission over objections of a host country, the State Department's Office of the Historian declined comment.

  • GM lays out aggressive growth plan fueled by electric vehicles and services

    General Motors plans to double its revenues over the next decade as it transitions to an all-electric future, tapping into software and subscription services that enable new vehicle experiences and connect customers' digital lives, the company told reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: It's an extraordinary target for a lumbering industrial giant that is trying to transform itself from automaker to "platform innovator."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Ma

  • Biden says U.S. will 'deal' with violence on airplanes

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had instructed the Justice Department to "deal" with the rising number of violent incidents onboard airplanes, many involving the requirement to wear face coverings. "I've instructed the Justice Department to make sure that we deal with the violence on aircraft," Biden said at a speech in Illinois. To date this year, there have been 4,626 reports of unruly passenger incidents https://www.faa.gov/data_research/passengers_cargo/unruly_passengers/?ipid=post_link_1, including 3,366 that were mask-related.

  • Gunman who killed agent on Amtrak train in Arizona ID'd

    Officials on Thursday identified the armed passenger who died in a gunfight after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona as Darrion Taylor. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson said in a news release that Taylor, 26, was shot in the torso and limbs. The wounds were not self-inflicted, according to medical examiner Dr. Gregory Hess.

  • Adele Opened Up About How Boyfriend Rich Paul Stood Out From All the Rest in 'Vogue'

    Fans have been waiting to hear from Adele for five years and the wait is finally over. The 15-time Grammy winner is back in the spotlight on her terms and speaking about new music, life as a mom and opening up about her relationship with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, for the first time to American […]

  • Mozambique crisis: Sex-slave freeing Rwandan soldiers greeted as heroes

    A month-long operation by Rwandan troops reverses militant gains in northern Mozambique.