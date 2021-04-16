The Pentagon confirmed that a video showing a triangular UFO is real and taken by the US Navy

Mia Jankowicz
·2 min read
ufo uap pentagon footage
A still from the footage of unidentified aerial phenomena. Department of Defense

  • A video of a triangular UFO has been confirmed as real by the Pentagon.

  • The Pentagon also confirmed that further stills, showing objects of various shapes, are real.

  • The Department of Defense's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is studying them.

The Department of Defense has confirmed that images and video of triangle-shaped unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) are real and were taken by Navy personnel.

UAP is the official term for what is more commonly known as an unidentified flying object, or UFO.

The Pentagon confirmation was first reported by CNN.

The leaked images and video were published on ExtraordinaryBeliefs.com - a website run by the artist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell - and MysteryWire.com, but they have been shared online over the last year, CNN reported.

Corbell also tweeted the footage, which can be seen here:

The video shows a glinting triangular object moving about the sky, viewed through what appears to be a circular green lens.

The Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement shared with Insider that three other still images that have been circulating are also genuine.

"The photographs and videos - what the Mystery Wire article refers to as 'Sphere,' 'Acorn,' and 'Metallic Blimp,' and the videos in the Extraordinary Beliefs article - were taken by Navy personnel," Gough said.

She declined to provide further details, citing national security. The video and images have not been officially released.

"To maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP," Gough added.

The images and video are being examined by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, she said. The task force was set up in August last year to "detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security."

UFOs returned to considerable national attention in April last year, when the Pentagon released three videos and confirmed that they had been taken by Navy personnel.

The footage, titled FLIR, GOFAST and GIMBAL, date from between 2004 and 2015. They show black shapes moving about the sky, against the wind currents, and their audio records the astonished reaction of the pilots who took the footage.

Read the original article on Business Insider

