Pentagon confirms explosion outside Kabul airport

The Pentagon has confirmed that there was an explosion outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday.

What we know: "Casualties are unclear at this time," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby added in a tweet. The explosion took place near the Abbey Gate entrance to the airport.

The big picture: The State Department issued a warning on Wednesday night urging Americans not to travel to the airport and to leave immediately if they were gathered near the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate. The State Department reiterated that warning after the explosion.

The U.K. and Australia gave similar warnings. James Heappey, the British armed forces minister, told the BBC that the threat of a suicide attack by ISIS forces was "credible, imminent and lethal."

The White House has stressed for several days that the possibility of an attack from ISIS-K was one factor pushing them to attempt to complete the evacuation operation by Aug. 31.

President Biden has been briefed on the attack, per the White House, which came as he was meeting with his national security team on Afghanistan in the Situation Room.

The latest: Photos shared by Afghanistan's TOLO News showed injured people, bleeding and being carried away from the blast site.

The Taliban has reported that at least 13 people were killed and that many Taliban guards were wounded, per Reuters. Initial reports of casualties have varied.

While the U.S. military secured the airport facility itself, the Taliban was in control beyond the perimeter.

Several NATO allies have ended their evacuation operations due to the terror threat and the need to prioritize the evacuation of U.S. troops over the coming days.

Kirby said earlier on Thursday that the evacuation mission would continue through Aug. 31

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

