Pentagon confirms latest North Korea missile launch

The Pentagon has confirmed North Korea’s most recent ballistic missile launch on Wednesday, calling on the isolated nation to halt such “destabilizing acts.”

“We are aware of the [North Korea’s] ballistic missile launch today and are consulting closely with [South Korea] and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners,” U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

“The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing acts,” the command added, referring to the acronym of North Korea’s official name.

South Korean and Japanese officials earlier on Wednesday alerted the world to the launch of the missile into the Sea of Japan off North Korea’s east coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, which called the North’s recent stream of launches “a grave threat,” said the missile originated from North Korea’s capital region, according to The Associated Press.

The Pentagon assessed the launch to “not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies,” and said it will continue to monitor the situation.

The launch — the 14th such weapons firing this year, according to the AP — comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced intentions to increase the development of nuclear weapons “at the fastest possible pace.”

The launch also took place days before the incoming South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office.

