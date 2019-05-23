Pentagon confirms weighing more troops for Middle East

FILE PHOTO - Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the proposed FY2020 budget for the Defense Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Thursday confirmed that the Pentagon was considering sending additional U.S. troops to the Middle East as one of the ways to bolster protection for American forces there, amid tensions with Iran.

"What we're looking at is: Are there things that we can do to enhance force protection in the Middle East?" Shanahan said.

"It may involve sending additional troops."

But Shanahan, in remarks to reporters outside the Pentagon, dismissed reports suggesting specific numbers of troops were being considered at this point.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)