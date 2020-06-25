Pentagon considers ban on Confederate symbols at all military facilities

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon is considering a policy banning Confederate imagery across the military, aligning its policy with a growing movement but edging toward conflict with President Trump, Army Sec. Ryan McCarthy said Thursday.

Such a prohibition would follow bans already enacted by the Navy, Marine Corps and NASCAR on the war emblem of southern states that fought to maintain slavery. There is also legislation proposed in Congress that would strip the names of Confederate officers from 10 Army posts, buildings. Trump has been outspoken in opposition to such changes, arguing the names honor history not racism.

The Army has made its recommendation on Confederate symbolism to Defense Secretary Mark Esper. McCarthy declined to indicate the Army's position but said Esper is seeking a uniform policy for all the military.

Esper and McCarthy had indicated earlier this month their willingness to consider stripping the names of Confederate generals from bases across the south. Trump promptly shot down their trial balloon.

The consideration of changing Pentagon policy follows nearly two months of social upheaval following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Trump has sought military aid in his efforts to quell domestic protests, calling on National Guard and threatening to dispatch active duty troops to "dominate" the streets.

Trump, Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff came under heavy criticism from former top Defense Department officials, including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, after Lafayette Square was forcefully cleared of mostly peaceful protesters to allow a photo opportunity. Milley later apologized for his appearance there in military fatigues.

Meanwhile, as symbols of the Confederacy continue to fall across the country, Trump has doubled down in defense of monuments. On Tuesday, he announced plans to issue an executive order for tougher penalties for those who deface statues.

