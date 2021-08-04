Pentagon To Make COVID Vaccine Mandatory For 1.3 Million Active-Duty Troops: Reports

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all active-duty troops in the coming days, a far-reaching decision that reflects the government’s ongoing concern over the spread of the delta variant, multipleoutlets reported Wednesday.

The decision could come by Friday, and will require a presidential waiver to allow the vaccine to be administered to troops before it has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Vaccines are currently being used under the agency’s emergency use authorization mandate, although at least one vaccine is expected to get full approval by early next month.

The move follows President Joe Biden’s decision last week to mandate vaccination for all federal employees and on-site contractors or require those who do not get the shot to be tested weekly.

The president said at the time that vaccines remained the best method to prevent severe cases of COVID-19, as well as death associated with the disease.

“There’s nothing political about it,” Biden said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

