Pentagon dismisses claims that projectile supplies to Ukraine shrank by 30%

The Pentagon has dismissed reports that the supply of NATO-standard projectiles essential to Ukraine has fallen by 30% as Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for the US Department of Defense, responded to an ABC News article on Tuesday, 21 November, concerning the cutback in arms supplies.

Source: Pentagon

Quote from Singh: "Look, I would push back on that assertion. We have been able to supply Ukraine with what it needs during its counter-offensive, and we will continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs as it heads – as we head into winter."

Details: The official said the US can simultaneously support Israel to defend itself in the war against Hamas.

Singh took the opportunity to stress that the Pentagon requires help from Congress, as this is the only way to maintain support for Ukraine.

Background:

On 21 November, ABC News quoted an unnamed Ukrainian official as saying that the US had cut supplies of vital NATO-standard ammunition to Ukraine by "more than 30%" since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza last month.

