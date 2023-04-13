Pentagon document leak: Here are the biggest takeaways after U.S. military secrets leaked

It's been almost a week since news broke that top-secret U.S. military documents had been quietly posted in some dark corners of the Internet about the status of the war in Ukraine and U.S. efforts to get allies to help.

The Department of Defense is now in full damage-control mode in an urgent effort to identify what’s in the documents and whether any more might become public soon.

It is also investigating whether the documents, many of them crudely photocopied slides, will impact Ukraine’s ability to fight off a springtime Russian offensive, and what the impact will be on U.S. allies.

Here’s what we know so far:

What Pentagon documents leaked?

A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 "Grad" fires towards Russian positions, at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

The documents appear to be highly sensitive reports related to the war effort in Ukraine, including data on military activities like U.S. drone spy planes in the region and use of ammunition by Ukrainian forces.

Some of the most detailed slides appear to show what the U.S. believes about the training and state of readiness of Ukrainian forces, and the number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed and equipment destroyed in the ongoing conflict.

One document appears to have come from the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Dated March 1 and labeled secret and not for distribution to foreign governments, it details U.S. forces in the region on the ground, air and at sea.

The document also includes how many artillery shells Ukrainian forces have fired, including rocket-assisted missiles that have been used to devastating effect on Russian command posts and supply depots.

The New York Times, which first broke the story, also reported Saturday that more documents had been released that show the U.S. spying on allies.

In all, more than 100 U.S. documents were leaked, containing sensitive, classified information about the war in Ukraine, Russian military activity, China and the Middle East were posted last month.

How did the leaked DOD documents become public?

That’s unclear.

"We're still investigating how this happened, as well as the scope of the issue," Pentagon spokesperson Chris Meagher told reporters on Monday. He said the Department of Defense is looking into who has been given access to such sensitive and often highly classified documents. “There have been steps to take a closer look at how this type of information is distributed and to whom," he said.

The Justice Department, at the Pentagon's request, has launched an investigation into the leak and who is responsible for the intelligence breach. It is also unclear, officials have said, if more documents could be released or the motivation for leaking them.

“The Department of Defense is also “actively reviewing the matter,” in addition to making a formal referral to the Justice Department for an investigation, Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary, said in a statement on Saturday.

An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 26, 2023.

What secrets has the Pentagon leak revealed?

One of the most potentially damaging disclosures concerns what the U.S. believes are the potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Some of the documents include highly classified assessments of whether some U.S. allies, including Israel and South Korea, are willing to provide military assistance to Ukraine, according to copies of the documents posted online and on social media.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Serbia has agreed to provide Ukraine with lethal aid or has already sent it, according to another allegedly leaked secret Pentagon document.

USA TODAY has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the documents, but Pentagon officials have commented on them.

The leaked documents represent a "very serious risk to national security," the Pentagon's Meagher said. "We're still investigating how this happened, as well as the scope of the issue."

Meagher declined to say whether the Department of Defense believes the documents are genuine, but said some of them "appear to have been altered."

Investigating the Pentagon leak

Aric Toler, who heads research and training for Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative fact-checking and open-source intelligence group, said the documents appear to be dated to early March, around the time he said they were first posted online on Discord, a messaging platform popular with gamers.

In a Bellingcat post, Toler reported that the Discord channels in which the documents were posted focused on the Minecraft computer game and as well for fans of a Filipino YouTube celebrity. Then they spread to anonymous English-language imageboard website 4Chan and then Telegram and ultimately Twitter and major media publishers around the world in recent days.

Toler, who has investigated the source of the documents, said he and others at Bellingcat have seen evidence "that some documents dated to January could have been posted online even earlier, although it is unclear exactly when."

Toler told USA TODAY he could not comment on his research, citing an inquiry from the FBI.

What’s the impact been so far?

One Biden administration source called the leak an egregious betrayal of trust but speculated that the information released had limited value because it is several weeks old.

The war changes rapidly, day by day, rendering the information a snapshot in time, the source said.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby, speaking at a press briefing Monday, declined to discuss specific documents revealed in last week's massive leak but said U.S. officials "have been in touch with relevant allies and partners in recent days" to discuss them.

Who could have done it?

The number of possible suspects is large – potentially hundreds of people had access to the documents, according to a senior administration official. They range from members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, headed by Army Gen. Mark Milley, to political appointees and career bureaucrats and contractors. The documents also would have been shared with the federal government’s sprawling intelligence community, adding another large body of potential suspects.

What's the possible leak motive?

The suspect could be somebody who sympathizes with Russia and its autocratic leader, Vladimir Putin, the official said. A disaffected, low-level spy, somebody seduced by an operative posing as a journalist or a person seeking notoriety intent on displaying their importance, the official said.

Why did it take so long for officials to discover the leak?

Congress will surely demand answers when lawmakers return to Washington next week. The documents had not been hiding. They had been posted for weeks on social media sites. As the documents sat unnoticed by the Defense Department, the Pentagon announced in mid-March that it was asking Congress for $29.3 billion to fund its intelligence programs in 2024.

