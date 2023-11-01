Pentagon downplays Russia’s recent offensive, calling it ‘limited-effect offensive operations’

Russia’s recent offensive in eastern Ukraine has been labeled as “limited-effect offensive operations” by the U.S. Defense Department, said Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

The Ukrainian military is pursuing “some incremental gains” on the front lines, Ryder said.

“We are seeing in some places the Russians attempting offensive operations with limited effect… All that to say though you do see the Russians attempting to move forward in some areas.”

Washington is focused on providing assistance to Ukraine in both the short and long term to ensure the country has everything necessary to deter future attacks from Russia and preserve its sovereignty, added Ryder.

Earlier, Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russian forces near Bakhmut had become more active and significantly strengthened their presence.

Russia’s offensive on Avdiivka – What is known

Russian troops intensified their offensive on Avdiivka on Oct. 10, launching massive attacks on the Donbas town.

Oct. 10 saw “probably the largest attack on the city in the entire full-scale war,” but the situation was under control, said Avdiiivka’s military administration head, Vitaliy Barabash. The Russian military wants to surround Avdiivka, and is throwing a large amount of equipment and personnel into battle, reported the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian troops are holding their positions near Avdiivka, announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian troops had launched a new wave of assaults, reported Barabash on Oct. 20, adding that the situation remains complicated.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive on Avdiivka, occupation forces losses in Donetsk Oblast amount to 6,500 soldiers, Tavria Defense Forces spokesperson, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, reported.

