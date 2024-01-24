Pentagon expects Ukraine to receive first F-16s this year
The Pentagon expects Ukraine to receive its first F-16 fighters and the accompanying spare parts and infrastructure this year.
Source: Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "We are working as a coalition on [the F-16 program]; we are aiming to bring Ukraine’s F-16 program to initial operating capability in 2024."
Details: Wallander said that this programme includes the aircraft themselves, pilot training, technician training, and spare parts and ammunition.
Background:
During the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein) on 23 January, Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair announced the participation of Canadian instructors in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
At the end of December 2023, the first six Ukrainian pilots completed basic training with the UK’s Royal Air Force and were learning to fly F-16s in Denmark.
The European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC), where Ukrainian pilots would also be trained, was opened at Feteşti Air Base in Romania with the assistance of the Netherlands.
